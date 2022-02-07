Longview resident Kyle Adams received the opportunity of a lifetime when he competed at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, and made the most of his time in California.
He earned the tournament’s team title with professional golfer, University of Arkansas alum, and San Angelo native Taylor Moore, who also has career tournament wins from PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 and 2021 respectively, and a top-10 tournament finish on the PGA Tour from earlier this season in November.
Adams, who is the President of the RKA Investments LLC, and the previous owner of Kyle’s Kwik Stop in Longview prior to the August 2021 sale, didn’t have to qualify to participate in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is a four-handicap, and is affiliated with the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, which is home to one of the three courses that the event uses along with Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
He attended the tournament as a fan in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and was originally scheduled to play in 2021 before the Pro-am portion of the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event honored his admission when the format returned in 2022, and he and Moore teamed for a winning four-day score of 264 after a pair of 63 round finishes, and 66 and 62 results.
“It was a surreal moment,” Adams said of his experience and success at the Pro-am. “Just to be able to be in the mix at the end, have the opportunity to play, and have my son [Isaac Adams] on the bag caddying for me. To be involved in it, and play all the fun courses, just a cool experience. To actually be out there in the ropes, and playing in front of the crowd was spectacular.”
Moore was also in the running for the professional golf event title, and finished tied for 16th with Adam Hadwin, Lanto Griffin, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Robert Garrigus and Sean O’Hair with a 10-under score. But, he made sure to help Adams in their collective pursuit.
“He had a good run,” Adams said of Moore’s week. “When I would have a bad hole, he would have a good one. When he would have a bogey, I would pick him up. We only had one hole that was above par all week, which was cool. We helped each other a lot. We worked well together as a team.”
“His composure, and how calm and collected he was,” he said of what he learned from Moore. “He was the nicest guy. He would look at putts with me. I was like, ‘You don’t have to do that. You’re playing for a million-five. We’re playing for a Pro-am. Concentrate on your game.’ He’s like, ‘I’d like to look at your putts, and help you out.’ He was a lot of fun, and really laid-back. He’s got a bright future on tour.”
Adams played limited golf growing up, but hit the course more when he worked at Nacogdoches’ Piney Woods Country Club as a SFA college student. Knowing his past with the sport, and understanding the unique tournament opportunity throughout the week, he wanted to maximize every minute of the quality father-son time.
“He is a 16-year-old and plays junior golf, so that was really cool,” Adams said of the trip with Isaac. “With him being a good golfer, his help reading putts and picking the right club was definitely beneficial. Teeing off on Sunday at Pebble Beach was pretty emotional. I was standing there with him. To be able to do it with him was awesome. We just worked together, tried to navigate through the three courses, and held on trying to make the cut.”
The tournament has always attracted people of all walks of life. The tournament field alone features a mix of professional golfers, famous celebrities, and amateurs like Adams. Not only did he get to play with Moore during the event, he also got to play a practice round with a country music superstar.
“All the celebrities and pros were crazy nice,” said Adams. “Everyone was so friendly. They’d talk to you on the range. I played in a practice round on Monday with Jake Owen, and really enjoyed that.”