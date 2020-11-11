Longview’s Trent Bush spent the day like he does most days: working on his craft.
What was different about Wednesday is that all of the hard work came to fruition as he signed to continue his baseball career at Dallas Baptist University.
“It just feels like a reward after all of the work, all the traveling, and everything that my family and coaches have done for me,” Bush said. “This is all of that paying off and it’s just a special day for everyone. I’ve been blessed.
“It’s another step, another level forward.”
Bush, like all baseball players, lost his junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic this past spring but in the weeks before the shut down, Longview head coach Jim Goldman noticed something about him.
“He started for us a freshman and has continued to grow and get better every time he showed up but when he showed up for practice before this past season, you could see his improvement and drive,” Goldman said. “Right before we shut down, he was really starting to take off. You could see it in practice and in our games. He was hitting the gaps and got a home run in the last game we played.”
After some time off due to the pandemic, Bush hit the field again, traveling throughout the state and across the country playing the game and seeing top talent that pushed him. Meanwhile, he grew taller.
He spent that time adjusting to his new size and working on the little things. “It was really just the little things — that’s the game, it’s a game of inches,” Bush said. “The mechanics come down to inches. I grew taller so I had to adjust. I saw some good pitching over the summer so that was good for me. I was working on maturing my swing and just the little things.”
Bush isn’t sure what his position will be but either the corners of the infield or outfield but his presence at the plate was something that stood out to DBU.
“He’s probably got more upside or potential than maybe any kid that I’ve ever coached,” Goldman said. “He’s about 6-4, can hit the ball to all fields, can play a lot of positions and is a beast in the weight room.
“He’s worked his way into this opportunity and I truly believe that he’s got a legitimate chance to play for a will and keep rising.”
Bush said he’s continuing to work on the little things and his agility heading into his senior season, where he has high expectations for the Lobos.
“Longview has never really been known as a baseball school but that’s definitely started to change over the past few years,” Bush said. “We’ve got guys that can play and I think we’re going to have a good season. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Isabel Breaux spent her summer organizing a benefit as a part of a school program and it combined her passion for community service and running.
She’s good at both.
Breaux, who grabbed her second-straight cross country district title a few weeks ago, signed to continue her career at Ouachita Baptist University on Wednesday.
“Izzy is one of those gold nuggets that every coach hopes to find,” Longview cross country coach Ken Jernigan said in an LISD statement. “She is very passionate about her sport and fiercely competitive — two key ingredients for success.”
Through a program for Longview’s International Baccalaureate program, Breaux, also a regional qualifier in track, organized a 5K ‘Reindeer Run’ to benefit the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center of Longview. The event is set for Dec. 12.