Longview product Haynes King has won the job of starting quarterback for Texas A&M.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Wednesday morning told ESPN 97.5 in Houston that King has been playing great and that “right now Haynes’ll be our starter.”
King, who in 2018 led the Longview Lobos to their first state championship since 1937, and Zach Calzada have both been taking snaps with the Aggies’ first team since camp started and Fisher previously wouldn’t say whether one of them leads the QB competition so far.
Fisher said Calzada would be the backup quarterback to get the season started, but that he is confident both players can win.
“I feel very comfortable with both guys,” he said. “I think both guys can win — and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”
Fisher indicated, however, that the quarterback situation could be fluid.
“That’s how we’ll go into this first game,” he said, while adding “those things are ever-changing.”
This past season, King backed up started Kellen Mond. According to TexAgs.com, King completed two of four passes for 59 yards, which included a 42-yard touchdown pass to Max Wright against South Carolina.
King, son of longtime Lobos head coach John King, also rushed for 43 yards on six carries.
Fisher returns for his fourth season at Texas A&M after leading the Aggies to a 9-1 record last year with their only loss coming to national champion Alabama in the second game of the season.
Texas A&M enters the season ranked sixth in national polls.
