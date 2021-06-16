Longview’s Mia Jones (Girls’ 12-13), Waskom’s Kolby Kubiak (Co-ed), Naples’ Gracie Tucker (Girls’ 14-15), Atlanta’s Alex Hammond (Boys’ 12-13), Maud’s Shelby Bradshaw (Girls’ 10-11), Texarkana’s Junior Power (Boys’ 14-15) and Addison Cross (Boys’ 10-11), and Broken Bow, Oklahoma’s Jaxon Jennings (Boys’ 16 & Up) won their respective divisions during the latest Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour tournament at Texarkana’s Northridge Country Club on Monday.
Jones shot a 94 to set up her victory in the Girls’ 12-13 Division, and Bradshaw won the Girls’ 10-11 Division with a round of 62 over nine holes.
Kubiak soared by the competition with a 41 in the nine-hole Co-ed Division to earn a win, while Carthage’s Remington Howell finished second with a 56.
Tucker shot a 114 to win the Girls’ 14-15 Division, while Texarkana’s Anna Bius finished runner-up with a 128.
Hammond recorded a 78 to earn the victory in the Boys’ 12-13 Division, while Texarkana’s Graham Andres finished five strokes back at 83 for the second-place spot.
Texarkana finished the day with a pair of winners. Power produced a strong round in the Boys’ 14-15 Division that resulted in a score of 72, while fellow Texarkansan Cale Preston finished second with a 77. Cross then won the Boys’ 10-11 Division with a 41 over nine holes, while Carthage’s Greyson Akin was runner-up with a 46.
The Boys’ 16 and Up Division saw two golfers from Broken Bow, Oklahoma battle it out. Jennings prevailed with an 82, while Baylor Bishop finished second with an 87.