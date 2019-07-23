May's class of 2020 induction ceremony into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame will have an East Texas flavor.
On Tuesday, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) announced that four legendary coaches and four former standout players will make up this year's class of inductees. Among those were longtime East Texas coaches Ken Loyd, Carl Allen and Buddy Hawkins and player Stacy Stephens.
They'll be joined in the class by former coach Samantha Morrow and former players Robert Zamora, Erin Grant and Bill Doty.
The ceremony is scheduled for May 16 in San Antonio during the annual TABC Clinic.
Loyd won 851 games and three state championships in a career that spanned more than four decades. His teams at Huntington (1974) and Avinger (1977 and 1996) brought home state titles under Loyd, who was twice selected to coach in the TABC All-Star Game (1984 and 2006) and was named All-East Texas Coach of the Year in 1997, 1987 and 1996.
He is a member of the Austin College Athletic Hall of Fame (Class of 2005), and the basketball court in Avinger was named Coach Ken Loyd Court at Edmund Aycock Gymnasium back in 2017.
Allen, who died at the age of 70 back in 2011, compiled a 714-189 career record in five seasons at Waskom and 27 years at Sabine.
Sabine won back-to-back titles under Allen in 1980 and 1981, and he led the Cardinals to 12 district championships, 14 total playoff berths and four state tournament appearances. His teams won 69 straight district games during one stretch.
Doty played at Clear Creek High School, where he was a three-year starter for legendary coach George Carlisle. He helped lead the Wildcats to three consecutive State Tournament appearances in 1960, 1961 and 1962. During that span, the Wildcats compiled a 109-10 record. He averaged more than 24 points per game as a senior and collected more than 1,100 rebounds during his career.
Grant graduated from Mansfield High School in 2002 after leading the school to four consecutive State Championships in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002. She is the only Texas High School player to win four straight State Championships. She was named Miss Texas Basketball in 2002. She was named first team All-State all four years while leading them to a 145-6 record.
Hawkins was the head girls coach at Winnsboro High School for 29 years. His teams won more than 800 games and made 21 playoff appearances in 29 years. He led Winnsboro to 14 consecutive District Championships, 12 State Tournament berths and three-straight State Championships in 1999, 2000 and 2001.
Morrow was head coach at Mansfield, Summitt and South Grand Prairie High Schools. With more than 600 wins, her teams made 18 playoff appearances in 19 years, won 10 District Championships, and won four consecutive State Championships at Mansfield in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002. She led Summitt to the State Semifinals in 2007 and led South Grand Prairie High School to the Regional Finals in 2017.
Stephens played at Winnsboro High School, where she led the Lady Raiders to three consecutive State Tournament appearances in 1998, 1999 and 2000, including two State Championships in 1999 and 2000. She was named All-State three times and All-State Tournament three consecutive years.
Zamora led South San Antonio High School to three consecutive State Tournament appearances in 1959, 1960 and 1961. The 1961 team won the State Championship with a 31-4 record. He was named All-State and All-State Tournament in 1960 and 1961. He led the city in scoring during his senior year by averaging more than 25 points per game. He tied a State Tournament record by making 17 free throws in a game.