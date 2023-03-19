No. 3-seeded LSU avoided a repeat of last year’s disappointing finish, taking down a No. 6-seeded Big Ten team in Michigan in blowout fashion. With the Tigers’ 66-42 win over the Wolverines on Sunday night, they advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.
Now, coach Kim Mulkey’s team will take on two-seeded Utah on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.
After a tight first quarter, LSU pulled away in the second and took a 30-15 lead to the locker room. Michigan fought to open up the third quarter, cutting LSU’s lead to eight, but it never got closer than that as the Tigers outscored UM 19-11 in the fourth quarter to finish things up.
Angel Reese shined once again, recording her 30th double-double of the year with 25 points and 24 rebounds. Alexis Morris (11) and LaDazhia Williams (10) also scored in double figures, while Jasmine Carson had nine points, all of which came on threes.
LSU will be a seed underdog for the first time this tournament in its next outing, and Mulkey’s team will look to reach the program’s first Elite Eight since 2008.
Iowa 74, Georgia 66
Caitlin Clark scored 22 points and dished out 12 assists as the Hawkeyes held off the Bulldogs for a spot in the regional semifinals.
Monika Czinano added 20 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (28-6), which also got 15 from Gabbie Marshall, all of which came from beyond the 3-point line. McKenna Warnock chipped in 14 points with eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes connected on 12 of 28 3-pointers.
Diamond Battles scored 21 points to pace Georgia (22-12), while Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each added 12.
Notre Dame 53, Mississippi State 48
Sonia Citron scored 14 points, going 10 of 14 at the foul line, as the Fighting Irish squeaked past the Bulldogs to earn a spot in the regional semifinals.
Lauren Ebo added 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for Notre Dame (27-5), which made just 34.7 percent of its shots from the field and went 0-for-7 from 3-point range but outrebounded Mississippi State 49-32.
Kourtney Weber scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (22-11), who made just 18 of 61 attempts from the field (29.5 percent). The Irish closed the game on a 10-5 run, getting seven points from Citron during that stretch.
Virginia Tech 72, South Dakota State 60
Georgia Amoore sank seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points as the Hokies earned just their second regional semifinal appearance by stopping the Jackrabbits.
Elizabeth Kitley added 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season. Taylor Soule chipped in 13 points and Kayana Traylor hit for 11 for Virginia Tech (29-4).
Myah Selland posted 17 points and nine rebounds to lead South Dakota State (29-6), which trailed 46-23 at halftime. Haleigh Timmer and Paige Meyer each added 12 points.
SATURDAY GAMES
Villanova 76, Cleveland St. 59
Villanova star Maddy Siegrist scored 35 points in the Wildcats’ 76-59 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Cleveland State on Saturday to become the fifth Division I women’s player to score 1,000 points in a season.
Siegrist’s total sits at 1,019, which ranks fourth behind Washington’s Kelsey Plum (1,109 in 2016-17), Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles (1,062 in 2000-01) and Baylor’s Odyssey Sims (1,054 in 2013-14). Siegrist passed Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (1,001 in 2018-19) on Saturday.
Siegrist, a first-team All-American, made 15 of 28 shots in a game the Wildcats (29-6) led by as many as 32 points.
The Wildcats will face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (33-3) on Monday in the second round.
Destiny Leo scored 25 points for the 13th-seeded Vikings (30-5).
Baylor 78, Alabama 74
Ja’Mae Asberry scored 26 points and the Bears (20-12) overcame an 18-point deficit to stun the Crimson Tide (20-11).
Baylor trailed 22-4 after one quarter before staging the comeback that earns them a date against No. 2 seed UConn on Monday. Baylor’s Sarah Andrews contributed 14 points and four blocked shots.
Brittany Davis matched her career best of 33 points for Alabama, which lost its fifth straight game.
Duke 89, Iona 49
Elizabeth Balogun and Celeste Taylor scored 13 points apiece to help the Blue Devils roll to an easy victory over the Gaels.
Duke (26-6) led 47-16 at halftime and shot 57.1 percent overall from the field with its lead topping out at 43 points.
Ketsia Athias scored 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting for Iona (26-7).
Colorado 82, Middle Tennessee 60
Frida Formann made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points as the Buffaloes cruised past the Blue Raiders to advance to play Duke on Monday.
Jaylyn Sherrod added 13 points for Colorado (24-8).
Anastasiia Boldyreva had 16 points for Middle Tennessee (28-5), which had a 10-game winning streak halted.
Texas 79, East Carolina 40
Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points and Rori Harmon had 12 assists as the Longhorns routed the Pirates to land a date with Louisville on Monday.
Taylor Jones added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting off the bench for Texas (26-9).
Danae McNeal had 13 points for East Carolina (23-10).
Louisville 83, Drake 81
Hailey Van Lith scored 13 of her 26 points in the final 4:18 to help the Cardinals fend off the Bulldogs’ upset bid.
Mykasa Robinson registered 14 points, seven assists and three steals for Louisville (24-11).
Katie Dinnebier scored 20 points for Drake (22-10).
Oklahoma 85, No. 12 Portland 63
Aubrey Joens and Taylor Robertson scored 14 points apiece as the Sooners (26-6) knocked off the Pilots.
Robertson made all three of her 3-point shots to extend her NCAA career record to 537 makes.
Alex Fowler scored 18 points for Portland (23-9).
UCLA 67, Sacramento State 45
Kiki Rice led three players in double figures as the Bruins cruised past the Hornets.
Emily Bessoir added 14 points for the Bruins (26-9).
Isnelle Natabou led Sac State (25-8) with 16 points.