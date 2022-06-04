Stephen F. Austin’s football coaching staff came to Tyler High School’s indoor practice facility on Tuesday to hold a camp with more than 530 athletes.
“These camps are critical for our program,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “I think it’s really important for these kids in these different areas to be seen. That’s why we take the camps to them. We’re doing 13 camps across the state.”
SFA had camps at Tyler on Tuesday and then went to locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area the remainder of the week. The Lumberjacks will be in San Antonio and Del Valle on June 6-7 before going to the Houston area June 8-9.
SFA will have their elite camps in Nacogdoches July 8-10.
“It’s three hours of real football,” Carthel said. “This isn’t a combine. A lot of these camps in the summer are just two-hour combines, it’s all testing. We try to get our testing done early, that way we can get to football. I want these kids to learn while they’re here, to get better at something, a technique, a coaching point, something that helps them improve their individual game.”
The camps also provide a recruiting look for the Lumberjacks at some prospects they might not have been familiar with just yet.
“We’re looking for prospects,” Carthel said. “We’re looking for diamonds in the rough. What the camps really do that you can’t get on film is you find out who you enjoy coaching. On the flip side, those players find out which coaches they enjoy playing for. That’s where these camps really help both sides of the recruiting process, to find out what they’re really getting into before they sign on the dotted line.”
East Texas has been a big recruiting area for the Lumberjacks over the years and especially since Carthel arrived.
“When I got the job, I said if there’s a pine tree within 100 yards of your front door, you need to be a Lumbrjack,” Carthel said. “One of our best signees came right here out of Tyler (Legacy) last year with Aaron Sears. We’re really excited about him, and he’s got a chance to play as a freshman. We know there’s some tremendous talent here.
“If you look in our Hall of Fame, it’s nothing but East Texas, from Hooks to Tatum to Tyler to Marshall to Lufkin to Nacogdoches. We’re just out here looking for the next great Lumberjacks.”
The camp was for incoming freshmen through seniors. There were players from Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Brook Hill, Jacksonville, Arp, Henderson, Spring Hill, Gilmer, Brownsboro, All Saints, West Rusk, New Diana, Mount Vernon, Carthage, Hallsville and more.
“I appreciate SFA, one of the well-known East Texas schools, to come to another well-known East Texas school to use our facilities to evaluate these young men, and hopefully some of them get some offers,” Tyler head football coach Ricklan Holmes said.
SFA finished the 2021 season with an 8-4 record and advanced to the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs, falling in overtime to Incarnate Word, 35-28.