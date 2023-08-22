Spring Hill's Tyhia Mack filled the stat sheet over the weekend - and all week long for that matter - as the Lady Panthers earned the Gold Bracket championship at the Lufkin Tournament.
For her efforts, Mack has been named Longview News-Journal Player of the Week for games played Aug. 14-19.
Mack had 225 assists, 56 digs, 24 kills, 14 aces and nine blocks for the week for a Spring Hill team that went 10-0. On Saturday, the Lady Panthers defeated Splendora and Lufkin to reach the tournament title match, and then knocked off Tatum in three sets to win the championship.
Mack, who had 1,020 assists as a sophomore in 2022, was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Abby Fisher. Mack had 81 assists, eight kills, five blocks, three aces and 12 digs on Saturday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Triniti Jackson had 21 kills, 14 digs, 18 assists and six aces. Teammate Fatima Traore added 16 digs and an ace, and Lailah Horton finished with 13 assists, two aces and four kills.
Pine Tree's Laney Schroeder finished the week with 21 aces a +0.227 hitting percentage, 33 kills, 33 digs and a 2.37 serve/receive pass rating.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan recorded 18 aces, 60 kills, six blocks, 11 digs and a .280 hitting percentage for the week.
Overton's Kayla Nobles recorded 65 kills, 98 digs, 20 blocks and six aces in helping the Lady Mustangs to wins over West Rusk on Tuesday and then six matches at the West Rusk Tournament.
TGCA POLLS
Spring Hill checks in at No. 12 in Class 4A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll released on Monday.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Texas High (15) in 5A, Pleasant Grove (19) in 4A, Tatum (4), Central Heights (10), Hooks (11), Chisum (13), Sabine (15) and Troup (17) in 3A and Overton (12) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Blum in Class A, Windthorst in 2A, Goliad in 3A, Farmersville in 4A, Amarillo in 5A and Grand Oaks in 6A.
TOURNAMENTS
White Oak will host the annual Shirley Atkins Tournament starting on Thursday and running through Saturday.
White Oak, Pine Tree, Pittsburg, Big Sandy, Beckville, Pleasant Grove, Elysian Fields and Gilmer will compete in pool play games starting on Thursday, with Hallsville, Queen City, Carthage, Alba-Golden, Texas High, North Lamar, Henderson and Quitman joining the action on Friday.
All pool play games will be played at the middle school gym starting at 8:30 a.m., with other games set for 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. both days.
Bracket play starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday on three courts (2 in the middle school and one at the high school).
Also on tap this weekend is the Marshall ISD Invitational, with pool play games set to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Pools A (Marshall, New Diana, Garrison 2 and Franklin) and B (Kilgore, Carthage, Garrison and Frankston) will play on Thursday, with Pools C (Tyler Legacy, Waskom, Redwater and Marshall 2) and D (Timpson, Atlanta, Liberty-Eylau and Ferris) set to play on Friday.