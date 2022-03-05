PROSPER — Tatum faced Dallas Madison in the Class 3A Region II boys basketball final for the second straight season, but its Saturday afternoon second half comeback attempt fell short of another playoff victory against the Trojans.
The Eagles’ flight to regional finalist status ultimately concluded with a 75-60 loss at Prosper High School. They wrapped up their 2021-2022 campaign with a 29-6 record, and completed a four-season run that included 102 program victories.
“I’m so proud of them,” Tatum boys basketball head coach Brett Carr said of his program’s latest playoff run. “We had six kids…off that [2020-2021] state finalist team. They were competing with the number one team in the state. They landed on the floor, and gave it everything. I couldn’t ask for any more.”
“They’ve been through the grind together,” he added. “It’s unfortunate for it to end because you talk about a four-year run for coach too. What a blessing to be a part of a group like that. The ride that they put me and the town on, I’m grateful for it and the people that they are. They lay it on the line and don’t quit.”
Tatum was fast out of the gate, and built up a 7-2 lead by the 5:29 mark of the game’s opening quarter. Ty Bridges’ three-pointer, and the following field goals by Aidan Anthony and Jayden Boyd lifted the Eagles early.
Boyd finished the game with a team-best 22 points, Kendric Malone added 13 points, and Anthony followed with 11 points, but their individual performances didn’t prevent Dallas Madison from holding a double-digit lead by halftime.
The Trojans scored 16 of the final 24 points of the first quarter to own an 18-15 advantage before the second period. They ultimately advanced with a 35-6 record to next Thursday’s Class 3A state semifinal at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Rodney Geter led the Trojans’ early charge with eight points before finishing the event with a game-high 26-point performance.
The Dallas ISD program continued to excel in the opening minutes of the second quarter. It scored the first 11 points of the period and led by as much as 20 points in the first half before it earned a 42-25 halftime lead. Larell Wright recorded seven Dallas Madison points and Geter scored six more during the final frame of the first half.
Boyd provided Tatum with seven much-needed points in the second period, but it didn’t prevent his team from being outscored 24-10.
Tatum then bounced back with a strong second half start to cut its deficit to single digits. It started with an 18-13 scoring edge against Dallas Madison in the third quarter to make it a 55-43 game before the fourth period. Anthony led the Eagles with six points, and Boyd earned five more.
The Eagles then added a 10-5 start to the final frame to cut their deficit to 60-53 with five minutes remaining in the game. But, that was the closest that they’d come.
Dallas Madison was able to regroup with a closeout 15-7 run. Wright guided the stretch with nine of his 20 points coming on late downtown attempts. The Trojans also received 11 points from Pierre Hunter and 10 points from Kardae Turner in the game.