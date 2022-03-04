PROSPER — Jefferson could not overcome a 24-6 deficit by the end of the first quarter of Friday night’s Class 3A Region II boys basketball semifinal at Prosper High School, and ultimately ended its 2021-2022 campaign with a 97-32 loss. The Bulldogs finish their run as regional semifinalists with a 25-11 season record.
The Bulldogs were later outscored 34-12 in the second quarter, 20-5 in the third period, and 19-9 in the final frame. Junior Kenneth “KJ” Ross and junior Chris “CJ” Bowman both led them with seven-point individual outings. The Dogs also received six points from senior Jakardan Davidson, five points from senior Dylan Washington, four points from junior Ronald “RJ” Garrett Jr., and three points from junior Erik “EJ” Burns.
Dallas Madison leaned on multiple double-digit scorers to earn Friday’s 65-point win. Senior forward Larell Wright led the charge with a game-high 28 points, and sophomore guard Kardae Turner and senior guard Pierre Hunter followed with 17 and 15 points respectively.
The leading scorers and playmakers were three of the Trojans’ 11 scorers in the game. They were joined by sophomore guard Phil Thomas Jr.’s nine points, senior forward Rodney Geter’s eight points, senior guard Brandon Patterson’s seven points, senior forward Leonard Miles IV’s four points, and sophomore guard Eric Bradix’s three points. Sophomore guard Quintin Spencer, sophomore guard Cameron Bradix and sophomore forward Spencer McLeod then wrapped up their team’s high-scoring performance with two points each.
Only four Dallas Madison players did not record a point on Friday, while seven Jefferson scorers were kept off the scoreboard.
Friday’s win improved the Trojans’ season record to 34-6. They will face the 29-5 Tatum Eagles at the same Prosper High School site during Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final.