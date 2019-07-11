WHITEHOUSE — Even as his fame has risen, Patrick Mahomes hasn’t forgotten about his Mahomies in his hometown.
On Thursday morning, the younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — Jackson Mahomes — was at Whitehouse High School’s “The Den” — the Whitehouse ISD indoor practice facility — to present shoes to the school district on behalf of the “15 and the Mahomies” Foundation.
“I’m extremely excited to be here,” Jackson Mahomes said. “Patrick has partnered with Adidas and through his foundation — ’15 and the Mahomies’ — to give back to the kids in the community, not just the athletes but to the elementary schools, as well.”
Mahomes’ aunt, Jill Herrington, who is a third-grade teacher at Stanton-Smith Elementary School in Whitehouse, brought some of her students to the event on Thursday to each receive a pair of Adidas Tresc Run shoes.
The rest of the shoes will be distributed to the Whitehouse campuses and be passed out to the students.
“I am honored to be here on his behalf,” Jackson Mahomes said. “Patrick is all about giving back when he has the chance.”
“It’s very important to him and his family to be able to give back,” Whitehouse athletic director Adam Cook said. “I think it’s important for him that people back home know how proud he is of where he came from.”
The mission statement for “15 and the Mahomies” listed on the website is 15andtheMahomies.org is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”
Patrick Mahomes was in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the 27th Annual ESPY Awards.
Mahomes won the ESPY for the “Best NFL Player.” He also participated in the Los Angeles Rams’ 54-51 win over the Chiefs, which won the award for “Game of the Year.” Mahomes and Rams quarterback Jared Goff went on stage to accept the award. Mahomes was also up for “Best Male Athlete,” which went to Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee.
“It’s super exciting to be able to see him live his dream and be awarded for the goals he’s had,” Jackson Mahomes said. “But for him as a person, he’s ready to get back to Kansas City and start practicing.”
Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin the preseason Aug. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will open the regular season Sept. 8 at Jacksonville.