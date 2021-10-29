TATUM 35, W. OAK 14: TATUM — Kendric Malone rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw two TD passes, and the Tatum Eagles moved to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in district play with a 35-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
White Oak drops to 4-5 and 1-4 with the loss.
Tatum drove 80 yards in 11 plays and scored just 30 seconds into the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Malone and Jose Ventura’s extra point.
White Oak answered a minute later when Cayson Siegley went up top and connected with Noah Carter on an 86-yard scoring pass at the 10:37 mark. Aven Whittington’s PAT tied things at 7-7.
Tatum scored two more times before the half to take a 21-7 lead, using 1-yard runs by Jacoby Norris and Malone to build the two-touchdown cushion.
The Eagles then marched 49 yards in eight plays and scored on a 17-yard pass from Malone to Remington O’Bryan with 5:9 left to make it 28-7.
Malone’s 13-yard TD pass to Kendall Williams wit 10:34 left in the contest pushed the Tatum lead to 35-7, and White Oak ended the scoring three minutes later with a 1-yard run by Dee Williams.
White Oak will host New Boston, and Tatum will visit Sabine on Friday.