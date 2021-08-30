The Center Roughriders will be glad to see Tatum quarterback Kendric Malone graduate.
Malone, who for the second year in a row ripped Center for big numbers, has earned East Texas Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1 of the high school football season.
Linebacker Trey Stevenson of Waskom is the Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week.
Malone completed 13 of 18 passes against Center on Friday in a 68-26 win. He threw for 260 yards and five touchdowns and also carried seven times for 81 yards and a score. His TD passes covered 70, 35, 14, 13 and 9 yards, and he raced 31 yards for his other TD.
A year ago in a Week 1 63-62 win over Center, Malone was named Player of the Week after passing for 293 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 109 yards and three scores.
Stevenson, meanwhile, helped Waskom work a 45-0 shutout of Garrison on Friday. He recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Wildcats, who had two shutouts a year ago - blanking Harleton in Week 6 and New Diana two weeks later.
Tatum will host Daingerfield on Friday, and Waskom takes on Brookshire Royal at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Crockett.