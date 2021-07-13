Johnny Football could have a new nickname — Johnny Golf.
Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo are scheduled to play in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, in Tyler, the Northern Texas PGA announced on Tuesday.
The tournament is scheduled for July 27-30 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Both will be competing as amateurs and both received sponsor's exemptions.
Manziel announced earlier this year that instead of football he is going to focus on golf for the next 12 years. This will be his first Texas State Open appearance.
“I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month," said Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns quarterback. "I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club. It’s a fantastic facility, always in great shape and it will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I’ll be ready!”
In his previous three appearances Romo has missed the cut at the Texas State Open. In 2019, when he last played, he posted rounds of 69-75–144 to finish at plus 4 at The Cascades. The cut line that year was at even par, 140.
“I am honored to accept an exemption into the Higginbotham Texas State Open," said Romo, who finished third in the recent American Century Championship in Stateline, Nevada. "This will be my fourth start in the tournament. I played back in 2004 and 2005 and then again a couple of years ago. The NTPGA conducts fantastic events and the hospitality at The Cascades Club and in Tyler is second to none. I am playing well, and I am excited to return and compete against a strong field this year."
Defending champion Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio will be back to defend his title. Other past champions in the field include: Kyle Pritchard (2019), Ben Kern (2018), Brax McCarthy (2017), Juan Fernandez (2016), Anthony Broussard (2014), Nathan Tyler (2012), Shawn Stefani (2011), Robert Gwin (2010), Mikel Martinson (2009) and Mark Walker (2004).
The 72-hole stroke play event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36-holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. All four rounds will be contested at The Cascades.