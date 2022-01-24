Marshall ISD is now in search of a new athletic director and head football coach as the end of the Jake Griedl era is coming to an end in Marshall.
“Two of MISD’s finest are stepping away from their positions at Marshall to pursue other opportunities,” MISD said in a statement. “Please help us congratulate our athletic director and Head (football) coach, Jake Griedl and his wife, Director of Health Services, Garland. Coach Griedl has accepted a head coaching position in Bastrop.”
He’ll take over a Bastrop Bears team that went 4-7 overall in 2021, replacing Todd Patmon who spent the last 13 seasons with program, four of which were as defensive coordinator and the last nine as head coach. Patmon compiled a record of 40-49.
Griedl served as Marshall’s offensive coordinator under athletic director and head football coach Claude Mathis for two years before taking over for Mathis in 2019. In his first season as head coach, Griedl led the Mavericks to the playoffs and finished the season with an overall record of 7-4. In 2020, Marshall went 5-5 overall and went 8-4 in 2021 where he earned his first playoff victory as a head coach, bringing his career record to 20-13 as a head coach.
MISD said it plans to begin the search for Griedl's replacement immediately.