Kilgore College sophomore defensive lineman Derrick Martin shared overall Most Valuable player honors, and KC sophomore running back Donerio Davenport was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in voting for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference team for the 2022 season.
Martin, who has recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks, shared Player of the Year honors with Trinity Valley receiver Trent Hudson.
Davenport has rushed for 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns on 176 carries to go along with 13 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.
The Rangers are 8-3 on the season and will play in the TIPS Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 3 in Commerce after winning the SWJCFC championship by knocking off No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (38-10) and No. 2 seed New Mexico Military Institute (38-12) in the conference playoffs.
Kilgore had six first team offensive selections and six first team defensive picks on the elite team – including Willie McCoy, who was a first team receiver and return specialist.
Other first team picks for the Rangers were Davenport and offensive linemen Wallace Unamb, Leon Bell and Tavon Burros on offense along with Martin, defensive lineman Kadarion Johnson, linebackers Vincent Paige and Derick Mourning, defensive back Da’Marcus Crosby and punter Diego Gonzalez on defense.
Kilgore kicker Kolby King and defensive back Dakerric Hobbs were second team selections, and the Rangers had 14 honorable mention picks in tight end Marcus Vinson, receiver Anthony Isom and linemen Vincent Peters and Caleb Leonard on offense and linemen Tavonn Alexander, Derek Burns, Terry Webb, Tiago Sumbo, Joe Cadette and Mike Jones, linebacker Derrick Jackson and backs Oscar Moore, Edric Whitley and Jephaniah Lister on defense.