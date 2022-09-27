The West Rusk Raiders and White Oak Roughnecks bounced back from week four losses with wins on Friday.
West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata and White Oak linebacker Holden Hodges played big roles in helping their teams get back on the right track, and for their efforts they have been named Longview News-Journal Offensive (Mata) and defensive (Hodges) Players of the Week.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Mata completed 13 of 19 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 187 yards and three more scores in the Raiders’ 56-35 win over Arp to open District 9-3A Division II play.
The Raiders had dropped a 49-39 decision to Tatum the previous week, but moved to 3-2 and opened league play with the win over Arp.
Since scoring just seven points in the season opener, the Raiders have scored 55, 45, 39 and 56 points in their last four games and Mata is the sparkplug on offense.
The senior signal caller, who passed for 2,599 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushed for 420 yards and 13 scores in 2021, has completed 94 of 147 passes this season for 1,657 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 29 carries for 373 yards and five touchdowns.
The Raiders are idle this week and will host Winona on Oct. 7.
Hodges, meanwhile, continued to be around the football in the Roughnecks’ final non-district game - a 55-52 win over Elkhart. That win came on the heels of a 55-29 loss to Brook Hill the previous week.
The Roughneck standout recorded seven tackles, but also came up with two fumble recoveries and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown. He’s already approaching last year’s season totals (54 tackles, 3 sacks) and has 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions for White Oak after five games this season.
White Oak, 3-2, is off this week and will open District 6-3A Division I play at home against Jefferson on Oct. 7.