Andon Mata turned in a record-setting performance for West Rusk, and Jackson Richardson was a tackling machine for Tatum this past Friday.
For their efforts, Mata has been named East Texas Offensive Player of the Week and Richardson picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 8 of the high school football season.
Mata, a junior quarterback, completed 19 of 25 passes for 347 yards, a school-record six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Raiders' 62-0 win over Winona.
Mata tossed TD passes to four different teammates - two apiece to Omarion Anthony and Will Jackson and one each to Geremiah Smith and Tate Winings.
For the season, Mata has completed 84 of 136 passes for 1,323 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
West Rusk (7-0, 3-0) will visit Harmony (6-1, 2-1) in a key District 9-3A Division II battle on Friday.
Richardson, a senior defensive back, recorded 20 tackles on Friday in the Eagles' 30-20 win over Atlanta. Sixteen of the stops were solo tackles, and five of the tackles came on special teams.
The Eagle standout also broke up one pass, but his biggest play came when he ran down an Atlanta player on a 55-yard pass play - hauling him down at the 6-yard line and preventing a touchdown in what turned into a 10-point victory.
For the year, Richards has 78 tackles, five passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a punt return for a score. He has recorded double digit tackles in four of Tatum's seven games.
Tatum (6-1, 2-1) visits Jefferson (4-3, 1-2) for a District 6-3A Division I skirmish on Friday.