ETBU Sports Information
The East Texas Baptist University Athletic Department announced a change in leadership for Tiger Volleyball, as Darby Graff resigned to pursue opportunities outside of college athletics and a familiar face will be coming home as the new head coach.
Former ETBU standout and All-American Mallory (Sanders) Matthews has been named the new head coach for ETBU Tiger Volleyball.
“While we are sad to see Coach Graff leave ETBU, I am grateful for Coach Graff and her faithful service to the volleyball program during her tenure. The impact she made in the lives of her student-athletes athletically, spiritually, and academically is and always been a priority for Darby,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said.
“We are thrilled to announce Coach Mallory Matthews as the new Head Coach of ETBU Tiger Volleyball. Mallory’s passion, vision, commitment to Christ-centered athletics and her dedication to use volleyball to disciple young women makes her a perfect fit for ETBU. I’m excited about the future of Tiger Volleyball under Coach Matthews’ leadership and to have an alum guiding our program for the years to come.”
The two-time American Southwest Conference East Division Coach of the Year, Matthews made an immediate impact at LeTourneau University. In three seasons her teams won 51 matches, went 30-18 in the ASC, and finished in the ASC Tournament semi-finals, twice. Prior to Matthews, LETU had not had a winning season in the NCAA Division III era which started in 1998. Her 18-14 record in 2019 was also the first winning season for LETU since 1989 (17-14).
She produced 13 players that received ASC awards as Kianna Crow was an All-ASC selection three times and a two-time ASC East Player of the Year. Other player awards included Natalie Davenport (2019) and Allison Smith (2021 spring) as the ASC East Freshmen of the Year, Courtney Edge winning the ASC East Newcomer of the Year (2021 spring), and Natalie Connelly as the ASC East Sportsmanship award winner (2021 spring).
“I am so excited to be back home and am extremely grateful for the opportunity Dr. Blackburn and Ryan Erwin have given me. This team has a lot of talent and I am eager to start building relationships with them,” says Matthews. “I want to thank LeTourneau for giving me my first head coaching opportunity and for everything they have done for my family and me. ETBU has always held a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to continue to be in Christ-centered athletics, where I can pour into my athletes and be a part of a great atmosphere. We are thrilled to have our family back home together on the Hill.”
No stranger to ETBU, Matthews returns home to the program where she was an AVCA All-American and voted a CoSIDA Academic All-American playing from 2013-16. She is fifth all-time in career kills (1,373) and sixth in digs (1,147). In her four years as a player, ETBU won 83 matches finishing as the ASC Tournament runners-up in 2013 and qualified for four ASC Tournaments. In the 2013 season, ETBU won a program best 32 matches under former head coach Lyndsay Mashe.
The 2014 season featured a program best 14-match winning streak improving their home record to 18-0 over the previous three seasons. She became an All-American in 2015 and then was a CoSIDA Academic All-American third-team member in 2016.
Keeping the ETBU family ties, Matthews started her coaching career in 2017 at the University of Texas Tyler under Mashe as a graduate assistant. UTT went 46-10 in those two years qualifying for the ASC Tournament in 2017. The 2018 season was a transitional year to NCAA Division II where UTT finished ranked 19th and went 24-2.
Matthews is married to ETBU assistant baseball coach Tanner Matthews and they have two children, Swade (2) and a new born Crew. They attend New Beginnings Church in Longview, Texas.
Graff coached at ETBU for three seasons as the head coach, winning 36 matches and qualifying for the ASC Tournament twice. She had the best start in program history at 6-0 in 2019 and was ranked as high as 12th in the 2021 spring season by the AVCA. She produced the 2021 spring ASC East Libero and Freshman of the Year in Lillie Hill and the 2021 ASC Freshman of the Year in Avery Reid. Allie Fennell and Annie Harris also were named the ASC East Division Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year.
“In 2017, God opened the door for me to join ETBU Volleyball and two years later, I was blessed with the opportunity to step into the head coach position. For the past three seasons I have worked to continue to build a program that helps young women be successful on the court, in the classroom and in life. I am thankful for the many wonderful relationships that God has blessed me with during this time. Just as God led me to ETBU, I feel Him leading me in a different direction now. Psalm 37:5 Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act,” says Graff.
ETBU has a rich history in volleyball leading the ASC with 18 tournament appearances. They have won three ASC Tournament Championships and played for the championship five times. Several players have earned major ASC awards including Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year.