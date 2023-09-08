MARSHALL 35, HENDERSON 20: HENDERSON — The Marshall Mavericks took a late lead in the second quarter and added touchdowns in the third and fourth periods before the game was halted by lightning, giving the Mavericks a 35-20 win over the Henderson Lions.
Henderson led 13-0 in the first after a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Smiley to Dashawn Jackson and a 24-yard TD run by Jesstin Starling.
Marshall went in front 14-13 with a 22-yard TD pass late in the first and a 37-yard TD run by Isaiah Bush early in the second, but Trevor Kind’s 77-yard fumble return gave Henderson a 20-14 lead with 2:26 left in the half.
Marshall answered with a 5-yard TD run with 19 second left in the half, and then got TDs in the third and fourth before the contest was halted with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter.
TYLER 27, HORN 12: TYLER — The Tyler Lions offense and defense produced big plays on Friday and the result is a 3-0 start to the Tyler football season.
Derrick McFall scored on an 80-yard run and Zachuan Williams blocked two extra points as the Lions roared past the Mesquite Horn Jaguars, 27-12, on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was the first loss of the season for the Jaguars
The Lions rushed for 282 yards, led by Ashton Arriaga’s 103 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
McFall, the highly touted speedster who is headed to UCLA, electrified with an 80-yard dash, while freshman Cadarius McMiller added a 68-yard tally.
Freshman quarterback Caden Granberry threw for 92 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Lions led 21-12 at halftime, but it was Horn who got on the scoreboard first.
It appeared the Lions were driving for a score as McMiller stepped off 68-yard dash, even maintaining his balance as a Horn player got a hand on his foot. A host of Jaguars dragged him down at the 12.
However on the next play the Lions fumbled and Nathaniel Rainey returned the turnover 85 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Williams blocked the first of his two extra point attempts the Jags led 6-0.
But the Lions bounced right back, driving 83 yards on 11 plays that was topped off by Granberry’s forward pitch to Sirles, who caught the ball and ran into the left side of the end zone. Ariel Alfaro’s PAT put the Lions on top 7-6.
Tyler’s drive had stalled at the 16 and the Lions attempted a 33-yard field goal that hit the cross bar. But twice the Jaguars were offsides, giving the Lions eventually a first down at the 5. That set up Sirles’ score at 8:41 of the second.
On the next drive, McFall took an inside handoff, scooted around end and put on the jets for an 80-yard tally. Alfaro made the PAT and the Lions led 14-6.
Granberry then hit a streaking Marquette Martin for a 30-yard TD toss. Alfaro’s PAT made it 21-6 with 3:42 showing.
Horn scored with three seconds on the clock as QB Legend Bey finally got loose from the pressure applied by Jace Sanford and Julian Dews. He scored on a 21-yard run.
Williams blocked the point-after attempt again..
The only score in the second half was an 8-yard run by Arriaga.
The Lions open District 7-5A Division I play next week, traveling to Mesquite to meet North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
TIMPSON 33, DAINGERFIELD 26: TIMPSON — Terry Bussey scored on a 9-yard run and Tyler Lane kicked the extra point with four seconds left, lifting the Timpson Bears to a 33-26 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday.
Timpson moves to 3-0 with the win, and Daingerfield drops to 2-1.
Daingerfield took the lead less than a minute into the contest when Braden Lewis scored on a 71-yard run, but J.J. Garner answered for Timpson with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ameri Briton with 2:21 left in the first quarter.
Both PATs failed, and the score was knotted at 6-6.
Amarion Simon-Jones had a 73-yard punt return for an apparent score called back due to a block in the back in the second quarter, and the score remained tied at the half.
Garner’s 71-yard touchdown run with 11:43 left in the third put Timpson on top, but Aeryn Hampton scored on a 37-yard run and Quinn Webb scored on a 52-yard fumble return for the Tigers to put Daingerfield on top 18-12 with 7:34 left in the third.
Vosky Howard’s 1-yard TD run and a PAT by Lane with 2:05 left in the third gave the Bears a 19-18 lead.
Howard scored from 52 yards out with 8:23 left in the fourth to boost the Timpson lead to 26-18, but Hampton scored on a 3-yard run and Lewis added the 2-pointer with 1:16 left to tie things at 26 and set up Bussey’s late TD run.
Daingerfield will visit Center and Timpson visits Waskom next week.
W. RUSK 48, MINEOLA 33: NEW LONDON – West Rusk scored three times on the ground, twice through the air and twice on special teams here Friday to earn a 48-33 win over Mineola.
Noah Murphy carried 15 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, who moved to 2-1 with the win. Cole Jackson rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Xander Mason rushed for 42 yards and completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns – tossing scoring strikes to Montrell Giddings for 36 yards and Ty Harper for 14.
Judson Dotson returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and Hunter McCandless recovered a blocked punt for a TD. Logan Mills blocked the Mineola punt.
The Raiders will visit Tatum next Week. Mineola will host Bullard.
HARLETON 34, W. OAK 0: HARLETON: One year after being held to a safety in a 12-2 loss to White Oak, the Harleton Wildcats left little doubt here Thursday with a 34-0 win over the Roughnecks in the KYKX Game of the Week at Wildcat Stadium.
Carson Wallace tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers, and the Wildcats added a pair of rushing scores on the way to improving to 2-1 on the young season.
White Oak drops to 0-3 with the loss.
Wallace completed 16 of 24 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cameron Johnson led the receiving corps with six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
A.J. Woods and Jayden Johnson also caught TD passes, Woods finishing with five catches for 25 yards and Johnson hauling in one pass for 33 yards.
Peyton Jones rushed for 77 yards and a TD on three carries, and Draven Ring finished with 13 carries for 34 yards and a TD.
Harleton will visit Maud and White Oak will host Brook Hill next week.
U. GROVE 21, CUSHING 20: UNION GROVE – Jace Roberts rushed for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Union Grove Lions held on for a 21-20 win over the Cushing Bearkats at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
The Lions move to 3-0 with the win, while Cushing drops to 1-2.
Roberts carried 23 times for 97 yards and also completed 5 of 7 passes for 72 yards. Judson George added 86 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and Kohl Sirmans rushed for 32 yards.
Jacob Griffin caught two passes for 37 yards, and Will Wilson, Kendall Sartain and George all hauled in passes for the Lions.
Carter Cooper and Cason Cowan had seven tackles apiece for Union Grove to lead the defense.
The Lions took a 21-14 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by George with 110:08 left in the game. Cushing scored on fourth down with two minutes remaining, but the extra point failed and the Lions held on for the win.
The Lions will visit Linden-Kildare on Thursday. Cushing will visit West Hardin.
W. POINT 33, B. RIDGE 12: BLUE RIDGE – LaRandion Dowden carried 11 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, the Tiger defense got into the scoring act and Wills Point notched a 33-12 win over Blue Ridge on Thursday.
Jett Fletcher also scored on the ground for the Tigers, rushing for 45 yards, and he passed for 73 yards and a TD – connecting with Bryce McDaniel for 21 yards in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 26-6 lead.
Ashtin Miles returned a fumble 41 yards for a TD, and Aidan Cox finished with 13 tackles and three tackles for loss.
ETHS 54, T. CHRISTIAN 6: Elias Barr rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns, Kayetano Jaimes rushed for a couple of scores and intercepted three passes on defense and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers rolled to a 54-6 8-Man football win over Trinity Christian.
Connor Pendergast carried seven times for 119 yards and a TD, and Jaimes and Ethan Gallant scored a pair of rushing touchdowns apiece for the Chargers. Luke Goforth had an interception, and Gracyn Trimble recovered a fumble.
Junior Varsity
LONGVIEW 45, LEGACY 22: TYLER – Jacorian Stevenson tossed three touchdown passes, and the Longview Lobos earned a 45-22 win over Tyler Legacy on Thursday.
Stevenson connected with Javier Glaze for 24 yards, Jace Peterson for 55 yards and Phillip Hamilton for 14 yards.
Kylon Cummings (5 yards), J’Anthony Adams (4 yards), Jarion Pereira (1 yard) and Devion Jackson (5 yards) all rushed for touchdowns, and David Olvera booted three extra points.
Jassiah Hill intercepted a pass for the Lobos.
OVERTON 20, J. BOWIE 6: The Overton Mustangs notched a 20-6 win over James Bowie on Thursday.
Hunter Klima scored on a 6-yard run and Kason Hawkins added the 2-point conversion for the Mustangs early. Gabe Miller later scored on a 67-yard run, and Hawkins hit Sterling Galvan on a 6-yard scoring toss.
Wade Powers, Elijah Dorsey, Tucker Dike, Chris Foster and Gunnar Whitfield led the way on the offensive line for the Mustangs. Kash Holleman recovered a fumble to pace the defense.
Ninth Grade
Longview’s A and B teams both rolled past Tyler Legacy on Thursday at Lobo Stadium, with the A team earning a 51-6 win and the B team notching a 40-6 victory.
For the Lobo A team, scoring plays came on a 36-yard pass from Tre Hamilton to Sean Davis, TD runs of 9 yards by Henry Johnigan and 4 and 14 yards by Keiuntae Talley, an 8-yard TD pass from Hamilton to Jayden Washington, a 20-yard TD pass from Hamilton to Trent Jackson and a 1-yard run by Jhaydan Taylor.
Phillip Shore booted three extra points, and Johnigan, Talley and Hamilton all had 2-point conversions. Trent Jackson picked off a pass on defense.
For the Lobo B team, touchdowns came from Z’Camerohn Parker (55 run), Auriee Esters (45 run), De’Andre Thurmond (1 run) and a TD pass of 25 yards from Thurmond to Isaiah Abner.
Parker Thurmond and Dalton Glezen all converted 2-point runs, and Thurmond hit Esters for a 2-pointer.