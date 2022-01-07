Longview renewed its basketball rivalry with Marshall during Friday’s District 15-5A matchup at Lobo Coliseum. The Lobos led by as much as seven points in the third quarter, but the Mavericks countered with a late surge that produced a 53-50 road team win.
Longview, who suffered its fourth loss by four points or less this season, dropped its season record to 11-9 and its district mark to 1-2.
“I give Marshall all the credit,” said Longview boys basketball head coach Don Newton. “They came in here, made shots, crashed the boards, played well, and fought back.”
“We didn’t make a lot of shots that we normally make,” he continued. “I give [the Mavericks] all the credit for that. We have to be ready to play better, and I need to do better. It’s definitely a tough loss.”
Ryan Knox’s field goal put Marshall on the scoreboard first before Chris Wilder provided a game-tying answer for Longview. A few moments later, Jalen Hale split a pair of free throw attempts after a Marshall foul to give the Lobos their first lead at 3-2.
Hale finished with a game-high 15 points, while Wilder contributed 14 points.
Knox’s second make of the night resulted in Marshall’s second lead at 4-3. Similarly, Hale’s first successful field goal of the game gave Longview another lead at 5-4.
Marshall then scored the next six points to take a 10-5 lead before Wilder’s second field goal of the night made it a 10-7 game by the end of the opening quarter.
The Mavericks continued to heat up in the second quarter, and used a 11-5 start to the period to take a 21-12 lead.
Longview responded with a 6-2 run to cut the Mavericks’ advantage to 23-18 by halftime. Hale made two more shots before the half, and Wilder was successful on another field goal attempt, while the only Marshall points down the stretch came on Knox’s late field goal.
Marshall extended its lead to 27-20 after Giko McCoy and Knox recorded early third quarter field goals.
McCoy scored six of his 13 points in the third quarter, while Knox finished the game with nine points.
Longview stormed back with 14 unanswered points to take a 34-27 lead with four minutes to play in the period. Hale produced a field goal and dunk, and Wilder was successful on his next shot attempt to cut the difference to 27-26.
Drew Ward’s first three-pointer gave Longview its next lead at 29-27, and his other downtown shot wrapped up the Lobos’ surge. Kendall Mitchell also scored for the home team during the stretch.
Marshall bounced back by ending the third quarter on a 9-4 run to cut the Longview advantage to 38-36. The Mavs rode the momentum to a 10-4 start to the fourth period to retake the lead at 46-42.
Longview didn’t fade away. The Lobos got baskets from Wilder and Mitchell that tied the game at 46. Following a pair of Marshall free throws, Wilder’s field goal helped the home team tie the score again at 48.
But, the road team had a game-defining 5-2 surge. Jacorey Smith helped Marshall close out the victory with seven of his 11 points coming in the game’s final quarter, including the last basket of the night giving the Mavericks a late 53-50 lead.
Wilder had an opportunity on the final Longview possession to tie the game in the closing seconds, but his three-point attempt was unsuccessful.
Longview has a scheduled 7:30 p.m. road district game at Pine Tree High School on Tuesday night, while Marshall will host Mount Pleasant at the same time.