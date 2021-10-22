MOUNT PLEASANT – Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan lined up for a 27-yard field goal after having seen his team erase a 14-point deficit. His kick goal sailed through the uprights to give Marshall the three-point lead and help the Mavericks defeat the Mount Pleasant Tigers 24-21 at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.
The win gives the Mavericks an overall record of 5-3 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 4-1 while Mount Pleasant falls to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in district play.
The Mavericks finished the night with 120 rushing yards and 119 passing yards for 239 yards total offense. Michael Olvera went 14-of-28 for 119 yards. He also rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown. JQ Davis had 17 carries for 84 yards and one touchdown. Jacorey Smith caught five passes for 58 yards while Montana Warren had two caches for 30 yards and Domar Roberson had three catches for 19 yards.
The Tigers had 383 yards total offense with 186 coming through the air and 197 on the ground. Keller Thompson went 7-of-15 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Ed Wilder led Mount Pleaant’s rushing attack with 20 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown. He also had two catches for 36 yards and one score. Layne Pickard had one catch for 59 yards and Mille McCrumby came away with three receptions for 54 yards.
Marshall went three up, three down on the first possession of the game and was forced to punt. The Tigers drove down the field and found the end zone when Thompson took it in on a 20-yard quarterback keeper. JD Mendoza tacked on the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
The Mavericks forced the Tigers to punt when Henry Roth blocked the punt and scooped up and took it into the end zone to put the Mavericks on the scoreboard. Buck Buchanan’s extra point tied the game up at 7-7 with 11:47 remaining in the second quarter.
Mount Pleasant found the end zone again when Thompson connected with Wilder for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a touchdown lead with 1:06. That was the final score of the first half as the two teams went into the locker rooms with a 14-7 Mount Pleasant lead.
Marshall’s first possession of the second half came up empty on a turnover on downs. That led to a Mount Pleasant drive that ended with a nine-yard touchdown run from Wilder to give the Tigers a 21-7 lead over the Mavericks with 7:31 left in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery gave Marshall the ball deep in Mount Pleasant territory. Olvera pump faked to buy himself some room then cut the corner and found the end zone on the keeper to make it a one-possession game, 21-14, with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.
Roberson took a handoff before the ball came loose. It was scooped up by Davis it took it to the end zone for the tying touchdown with 4:26 left in regulation.
Andrew Paul then came up with an interception that went off the hands off a Tigers’ receiver. That put the Mavericks at the Mount Pleasant 25-yard line. That led to Buchanan’s 27-yard field goal to give their first lead of the night.
The Tigers got down to Marshall’s 21-yard line with 59-yard completion from Keller to Pinckard. Marshall’s defense forced Mount Pleasant to bring out its kicking unit with 28 seconds showing on the clock. The 43-yard attempt was no good and the Mavericks lined up in victory formation with a 24-21 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday for senior night when it plays host to the Hallsville Bobcats in a battle of Harrison County. The Tigers will travel Pine Tree to take on the Pirates.