NACOGDOCHES – Marshall’s football team ended the regular season on the high note it was hoping for as the Mavericks went into Nacogdoches and defeated the Dragons 28-7.
Marshall finishes the regular season with an overall record of 7-3 and District 9-5A DII record of 6-1. The Dragons are now 3-7 overall and 3-4 against district opponents.
The Mavericks haven’t lost in Nacogdoches since 1999.
Each team had 11 first downs on the night. Marshall came away with 226 total yards, 138 of which came through the air and 88 came on the ground. Collier Slone was 6-of-12 passing for 98 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davernious Robinson was 2-for-2 for 40 yards and one score. He also led the ground attack with 16 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Domar Roberson caught two passes for 64 yards and one touchdown while Jacorey Smith had two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. James Perkins and Elijah Woolen each had an interception for the Mavericks’ defense.
Nacogdoches rushed for 110 yards and threw for 187 to finish the night with 197 total yards. Isaac Jones went 7-of-19 passing for 90 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cemodric Bland caught three passes for 44 yards while D’Marea Weaver caught three passes for 31 yards and the team’s only touchdown.
Marshall started the game with the ball but was forced to punt on the opening drive. The Mavericks got the ball back with an interception from Perkins. That led to a 36-yard field goal from Buck Buchanan to give the Mavericks a 3-0 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Nacogdoches was forced to punt from deep in its own end zone. A short punt gave the Mavericks the ball at the Dragons’ 22-yard line. That led to a nine-yard touchdown run from Davernious Robinson to make the score 10-0 with 6:10 left in the first half.
Marshall scored its second touchdown of the night when Slone connected with Roberson who raced down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown. That spread Marshall’s lead to 17-0 with 5:01 left until halftime.
Nac’s first drive of the second half came to a halt before the Mavs added to their lead when Smith made a leaping catch and landed in the end zone to complete the 34-yard touchdown pass thrown by Robinson. Slone then found Andrew Phillips for the 2-point conversion to make the score 25-0 with 10:13 left in the third quarter.
Buchanan made the score 28-0 with 22-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter.
The Dragons avoided the shutout when Jones connected with Weaver for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Denzel Hinojosa tacked on the PAT.
Marshall drove to the Nac one-yard line but instead of spreading the score with another touchdown, slid at the three-yard line where the Dragons’ offense ran out the clock as Marshall sealed up the 28-7 win.
The Mavericks will continue their season when they play host to the Bryan Rudder Rangers in the bi-district round of the playoffs.