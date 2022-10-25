The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs went 2-0 during the week and avenged a loss to the team right behind them in the District 15-3A standings.
Junior Bella McKinney did a little of everything during wins over Daingerfield and New Diana, and for performances in those two matches McKinney has been named the Longview News-Journal’s East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
McKinney finished the week with 27 kills, 29 assists, 22 digs, seven blocks and two aces. She had double digits in kills, digs and assists in both matches as the Lady Mustangs moved to 14-20 overall and 6-3 in district play one year after going 8-17 and 5-8.
Hughes Springs is currently second in the league standings, one win in front of New Diana and Sabine. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to close out the regular season at Sabine on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Oct. 17-22 (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Jakayla Morrow had 22 kills and seven blocks, Triniti Jackson 44 assists, 12 kills, three blocks and 21 digs and Brayleigh Mitchell 25 kills and eight digs in a pair of matches.
Pine Tree’s Laney Schroeder had six kills, six digs and an ace in a loss to Hallsville and added eight digs in a win over Marshall.
Hallsville’s Cate Thomas had 16 kills and seven blocks in matches against Texas High and Pine Tree. Lauren Pyle finished the week with 56 assists, 15 digs and five aces.
Spring Hill’s Carolann Bowles had 20 kills, eight aces, two blocks and 10 digs in wins over Henderson and Carthage to help the Lady Panthers clinch the District 17-4A championship.
White Oak’s Calee Carter had a .417 hitting percentage, 24 kills, nine blocks, seven aces and 11 digs in a pair of Ladyneck wins.
Tatum’s Kamdyn Scott had 24 kills in wins over Waskom and Arp. She was 4-for-4 at the service stripe and had five digs against Waskom and added two blocks, five digs and three aces against Arp.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott had 71 assists, 20 digs, four kills and five aces as the Ladycats improved to 9-0 in district play and clinched the District 18-2A championship with wins over Hawkins and Carlisle. Avery Morris added 30 kills, 26 digs, three aces and three blocks, and Amber Harris recorded 26 kills, three blocks, 33 digs and four aces.
TGCA POLL
The Beckville Ladycats are ranked No. 5 in Class 2A in the weekly Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll, one of a dozen East Texas teams ranked this week.
San Augustine is No. 11 in 2A, White Oak 8, Tatum 9, Mount Vernon 14, Central Heights 15, Atlanta 21 and Paris Chisum 25 in 3A, Canton 8, Spring Hill 10 and Bullard 11 in 4A and Hallsville 15 in 5A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Highland Park in 6A, Barbers Hill in 5A, Bellville in 4A, Bushland in 3A, Leon in 2A and Veribest in Class A.