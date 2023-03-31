SULPHUR SPRINGS – Hallsville experienced early success in Friday night’s Class 5A Region II quarterfinal at Sulphur Springs’ Gerald Prim Stadium, but its lead eventually evaporated and became a footnote in a 4-1 season-ending loss against McKinney North.
The Ladycats finished the 2023 campaign with a 20-4-2 record, and earned the deepest playoff run of Aaron Erickson’s coaching era, while the Lady Bulldogs will bring an improved 21-4-1 mark to next week’s regional semifinal against Frisco.
“They did work hard and didn’t quit,” Erickson said after the loss on Friday. “McKinney North is there for a reason, and they’re a very good team. It was good for these young players [in our program] to see that. We can go off of that, and go forward next year and the year after that.”
Hallsville attacked in the early part of the first half to set up Lauren Thomas’ go-ahead goal 31 seconds into the match to take a 1-0 lead.
McKinney North was able to flip the field and attempt multiple looks at the Longview net during the rest of the first half. The trend started with Jenna Wilkinson’s miss at the 36:39 mark, and Katarina Soto followed with a squandered opportunity at the 21:41 timestamp.
Hallsville goalkeeper Addison Johnson also acted as the final line of defense when she recorded saves at the 34:02, 32:30, 29:20 and 25:04 marks to prevent other early McKinney North scoring opportunities.
Sophia Ziesemer then tried to grow Hallsville’s advantage during a shot attempt at the 26:55 mark, but she eventually pushed the ball too far left to pull off the task.
McKinney North kept grinding because Katherine Geiser attempted shots at the 18:54 and 14:03 moments, and Mary Beth Kessler missed a little right at the 11:23 mark.
It eventually paid off because Geiser scored the game-tying goal with 6:06 remaining in the half to make it a 1-1 score.
Lauren Pyle then tried to give Hallsville its second lead of the night at the 24:40 mark of the second half, but her shot attempt ultimately fell short of the goal.
McKinney North took advantage of its opponent’s missed opportunity when it scored the next two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Raeleigh Pope’s score at the 21:27 mark gave the Lady Bulldogs their first advantage of the event, and Soto directed the ball on a penalty kick to grow the gap to 3-1 with 17:39 remaining in the match.
Johnson recorded another Longview save at the 7:18 mark, but she kept feeling the pressure of McKinney North’s offensive unit.
That played out again when Danica Anaya pushed the ball past Johnson to finalize the 4-1 game score with 2:43 remaining.