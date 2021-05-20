Cree McLemore shined as a member of Longview’s girls basketball program, and her performances set up her college signing day ceremony on Thursday morning at the foyer of the Longview High School coliseum.
She committed to Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas and made the decision official to continue her basketball career there.
“I’m happy,” McLemore said of the event celebration and achieving her longtime goal. “My dreams finally came true. I’m ready to play and keep pushing through and keep going on.”
McLemore is coming off a notable senior season for Longview’s girls basketball team, so she has the background and ability to continue to progress at the college level. She served as a team captain, was the leading scorer, and earned a 15-5A second-team all-district honor. She averaged 8.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game and 1.8 assists per game.
“The campus, it’s big,” she said of Central Baptist College. “I’ve got to be confident and get comfortable really fast so I can get back to my regular self. It’s going to be different. I’ve got to get used to it and adapt to it.”
She expects the move to be the right one. That belief started from the first time she stepped on Central Baptist College’s campus.
“When I went there, I was like this is going to be a good fit,” she said. “The teammates were nice and I got along with them, and we connected in the scrimmage and everything.”
McLemore knows she wouldn’t have reached this stage of her athletic career without her time at Longview High School. She has great memories from her time there and is thankful for everyone she worked with and learned from.
“Shooting all my threes and loving the game with my team,” she said of some of her favorite memories as a Longview athlete. “I will miss the coaches the most. They all helped me through and they helped me succeed and get better every day.”
Central Baptist College is a NAIA member that competes against Columbia College, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Harris-Stowe State University, Lyon College, Missouri Baptist University, Stephens College, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, William Woods University and Williams Baptist University in the American Midwest Conference.