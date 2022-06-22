Garrett Methvin is coming home.
Methvin, a former Spring Hill baseball standout and 2009 Spring Hill graduate, has been named head baseball coach for the Panthers.
"I am excited and honored to get a chance to come back to my Alma mater and continue building this great program as a coach now," Methvin said. Getting to come full circle and give back to the school I played for is something I've always wanted to do, and I'm thankful God has blessed me with that opportunity."
Ironically, Methvin replaces Spring Hill coach Trevor Petersen, who resigned following the 2022 season. Methvin was an assistant for three seasons at Pine Tree under Petersen, and he took over as the Pirates' head coach when Petersen left to become head coach at Spring Hill.
"Garrett is an outstanding man that I know our athletes will look up to," Spring Hill athletic director Shawn Copeland said. "I am excited to see him continue to strive for nothing but the best for our athletes here at Spring Hill. He is a great addition to our already awesome staff and community."
Methvin was a two-time all-district Most Valuable Player at Spring Hill, where he compiled a 23-4 pitching record in his final two seasons with the Panthers. He signed with Arkansas and spent one season there before moving back to Longview and finishing his career at LeTourneau University.
He was the American Southwest Conference's East Division Newcomer of the Year at LETU in 2011 when he led or tied for the team lead in 13 statistical categories at the plate and on the mound.
Methvin underwent shoulder surgery and missed the 2012 season, but came back in 2013 to earn honorable mention All-ASC honors after putting up solid numbers at the plate.
In 2014, he hit .379 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI, and also was named the ASC's Distinguished Scholar Athlete.
Methvin began his coaching career as an assistant at Central Heights, and then came to Pine Tree - coaching the junior varsity for one season and then spending three seasons as varsity assistant coach.
He inherits a Spring Hill program that finished 33-5 this past season and advanced to the Class 4A Region II finals.