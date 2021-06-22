EUGENE, Ore. – LeTourneau University head cross country and assistant track and field coach Daniel Michalski advanced to the finals of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Monday.
Michalski was timed at 8:22.03 to finish third in his heat of the prelims with the third fastest time overall. He will be one of 14 runners competing in the final on Friday.
The top three finishers make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Michalski was a four-time All-American in cross country and track and field at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. He was the 2017 NCAA Division II Steeplechase National Champion, and broke four school records. He went on to become a two-time All-American at Indiana University, where he broke two school records.
Michalski qualified for the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. In 2019, he became a United States of America Track & Field World Championships Trials finalist, posting one of the Top 10 steeplechase times in the United States.
In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, runners make bunched standing starts and can break immediately for the inside. The number of laps depends on the position of the water jump – inside or outside the track’s second bend – but competitors must always clear 28 fixed barriers and seven water jumps during a race’s duration.
The men’s barriers are 36in (91.4cm) high. The water jump’s landing area is 12ft (3.66m) long and 70cm at its deepest.