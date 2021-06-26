From Staff Reports
EUGENE, Ore. — LeTourneau University head cross country and assistant track and field coach Daniel Michalski fell one place short of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday.
Michalski finished fourth at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 8:22.54 — one half second behind third-place finisher Mason Ferlic (8:22.05).
The top three finishers (Hillary Bor at 8:21.34 and Bernard Keter at 8:21.81) qualified for next month’s Olympic Games in Tokoyo.
Michalski was a four-time All-American in cross country and track and field at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. He was the 2017 NCAA Division II Steeplechase National Champion, and broke four school records. He went on to become a two-time All-American at Indiana University, where he broke two school records.
Michalski qualified for the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. In 2019, he became a United States of America Track & Field World Championships Trials finalist, posting one of the Top 10 steeplechase times in the United States.
In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, runners make bunched standing starts and can break immediately for the inside.
The number of laps depends on the position of the water jump – inside or outside the track’s second bend – but competitors must always clear 28 fixed barriers and seven water jumps during a race’s duration.
The men’s barriers are 36in (91.4cm) high. The water jump’s landing area is 12ft (3.66m) long and 70cm at its deepest.