Former Daingerfield standout Denzel Mims, who ranks in the top 20 at Baylor University for career receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns, will enter his senior season with the Bears rated as one of the top pass catchers in the nation after being named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Thursday.
The award is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. This is the third straight season Mims has been named to the watch list.
Mims played in all 12 games last season at Baylor as a junior, making 10 starts and finishing with 55 catches for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 61 grabs for 1,087 yards and eight scores as a sophomore in 2017, and for his career he ranks 13th on Baylor’s career receiving yards list (1,905), 15th with 120 receptions and 10th with 16 receiving touchdowns.
He played in 11 of 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, catching four passes for 24 yards.
In his final three seasons at Daingerfield High School, Mims caught 89 passes for 1,625 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a senior for the Tigers he caught 31 passes for 721 yards and 10 scores and also rushed for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
Mims hopes to join Corey Coleman as the only other Baylor player to win the Biletnikoff Award. Coleman won the award in 2015.
Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Nov. 18, and three finalists will be named on Nov. 25. The award will be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.
Baylor will open the season in Waco on Aug. 31 against Stephen F. Austin State University.