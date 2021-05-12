KILGORE Mineola rallied late to take a 3-2 victory over New Diana in the first game of its best-of-three area playoff series at Driller Park on Thursday night.
Mineola pitcher Spencer Joyner scattered five hits, allowing only two runs, for his tenth win (10-4) of the season.
He also doubled in a pair of runs as the ‘Jackets knotted the score at two in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Game two will be back at Driller Park at 7 p.m. tonight. If a third game is necessary, it will be back in Kilgore on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Neither team was able to do much against the others’ starting pitcher through the first four innings. This was a matchup between Joyner and New Diana’s Zachary Malone.
New Diana broke the scoring ice with two runs in the top of the fifth. Austin Kerns, the nine-hole hitter in the Eagles’ batting order, was hit by a pitch to get the rally started. Manes, the leadoff hitter, then doubled down the left-field line, scoring Kerns, to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Moments later, Elliott Foreman delivered Manes with the second run of the contest on a single to leftfield.
The Yellowjackets, who had only one hit off Malone through the first five innings, a Cason Davis bunt single in the third, touched the Eagles’ starting pitcher for a couple of singles and Joyner’s two-RBI double to right to knot the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With one out, Riley Fowler lashed a single to center and Davis followed with a single to left. Caleb Gant sacrificed the runners to second and third before Joyner’s double to right tied the contest at 2-all.
Back-to-back infield errors, coupled with a strikeout and an intentional walk to Coy Anderson, set the stage for Brady Schrum to score the game-winning run as Fowler reached on a fielder’s choice to retire Anderson at second base. The throw to first for the third out was not in time.
Malone allowed only four hits, striking out three and walking three. Joyner and Davis each had two hits off the Eagles’ starting pitcher.
Manes led the Eagles’ five-hit offensive with a couple of doubles and an RBI.
Mineola, the third-place playoff entry from District 13-3A, won its best-of-three bi-district series 2-1 against New Boston, while New Diana, the district champion of 15-3A, swept its first-round series against Troup, 2-0.