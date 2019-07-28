SAN ANTONIO — Adam Moore’s love for the game is as strong as ever.
The 35-year-old Nashville Sounds catcher still goes to the ballpark with the same enthusiasm he showed during his early days of baseball in Mineola.
Sure, the situation would be sweeter if he was in the major leagues instead of playing for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate. But that’s not an issue for Moore.
It’s been an interesting ride to say the least since being drafted by Seattle in the sixth round in 2006 out of UT Arlington. He has spent a good number of years in the minor leagues but has also made major league appearances with the Mariners, Kansas City, San Diego, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
“This is my 14th year to be playing,” said Moore, who was with Nashville during a recent series with the San Antonio Missions. “I still love this game. It’s not about the accolades. It’s not about anything but putting on the uniform and being with those guys in the clubhouse. To me, it’s my family. It’s a new family almost every year for me, especially the last two because I was a free agent. I get to meet more people and have more connections along the way. I love to go out there and compete.
“When you’re in Triple-A, you’re not at the big leagues, but you play hard there’s still a chance to get back; At 35 I am still thinking of that. They’re going to have to rip this thing off me.”
Moore is even more appreciative this year.
After all, there was concern early in the offseason if there would be an opportunity to continue playing. Moore became a free agent after spending 2018 in the Rays’ organization (eight games with Tampa Bay and 58 with Triple-A Durham) and no teams were showing interest.
Eventually, it turned out better than Moore expected when getting an offer from Rangers general manager Jon Daniels.
Being a Rangers fan since the early years, that was a dream come true.
“The free agent market wasn’t moving like it was, especially for us older guys,” Moore said. “I was really happy when I got a call from Jon Daniels asking me if I wanted to play. To play for a franchise I grew up watching was special. I remember watching Pudge (Rodriguez) and Nolan Ryan doing their thing back then. It was just awesome.”
Moore has been reliable. He had a brief stint recently on the Injured List after taking a pitch above the eye while batting. Now, he is active and eager to show his stuff.
Moore owns a .223 batting average with two home runs and 18 RBIs, but he also brings leadership and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to working with pitchers and keeping things running smoothly.
However, things haven’t gone as smoothly at times for Moore.
While coming up with the Mariners, he was showing signs of becoming an every-day catcher in the big leagues.
Then came the knee surgeries, the first coming during the 2010 season with Mariners. Moore overcame that setback and was looking to shine in 2011. A season-ending knee injury occurred during the fifth game of the season during a series with the Rangers in Arlington.
Two more surgeries followed during that 2010-2014 period, making it even more challenging. Through all that adversity, Moore never threw in the towel.
“It was one of those unfortunate things that come along,” Moore said. “It was difficult. I am very fortunate. I had great trainers in each organization. They were able to take care of me and show me what it takes to get back onto the field, be able to push yourself.
“I had to get back onto the field and get into a rhythm. Trying to catch up with the guys who have been out there four years straight is always a process. I was able to come back. That comes from long rehab stints. It comes from determination and knowing this is second nature. This is my job and I take it very seriously. I am going to do whatever it takes to get back up there.
“Mainly, it was loving the game. I put so much into the game and this game had given me so much. The game brought so much happiness to me and my family. There was never a point where I said I am giving up.”
While making the comeback Moore never dwells on the past.
“It would so easy for me to look back and say what could have been if I would have stayed healthy,” Moore said. “You may not see me in Triple-A. It was very unfortunate but at the same time if that bothered me, I wouldn’t have continued playing. I would be out there if the game doing something else.”
Of course, the good times have overshadowed the struggles with numerous highlights. One of the most memorable was getting the call-up to the big leagues that first time in 2009.
“I was with Sacramento and we were in the (Pacific Coast League) playoffs,” Moore said. “Seattle was playing in Arlington and that was exciting. It was great being there. My family was there. It was surreal walking into the clubhouse and seeing Ken Griffey Jr. I got to talk him. It was a surreal moment.”
Now, Moore would like nothing better than to get another call. Only this time when going to Arlington it will be with the team, he grew up watching.
“That would be great,” Moore said. “I’m not sure what will happen. I just keep playing. I hope to get back there but at the end of the day, I can’t look at the big picture. I have to keep doing what I need to do here.”