■ STAND BESIDE HER: SHREVEPORT, La. — The USA Softball “Stand Beside Her” Tour has been postponed until May 11.
The event was scheduled to stop in Shreveport next month at Cargill Park for a doubleheader.
The games included the Women’s National Softball Team against Louisiana Tech University and University of Louisiana Monroe. The new Shreveport date has not been announced.
According to a statement from USA Softball, an announcement for the status of the tour and rescheduled tour stops – which may include Shreveport – will be made by April 13.
For more updates about the USA Softball “Stand Beside Her” Tour stop in Shreveport, follow the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission Facebook page or visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com.
■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic” in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes.
Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
From Staff Reports