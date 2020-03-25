■ WEST HONORED: LeTourneau University men’s basketball player Nate West has been named the DIII News National Player of the Year.
He also was named first-team All-American by DIII News.
A 5-10 senior guard from Houston, West ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in scoring (28.6), first in total assists (208), second in assists per game (7.2) and second in triple-doubles (3).
He set school records for points in a season (830), points in a game (67), assists in a career (534), free throws made in a season (184), free throws made in a career (498), free throw percentage in a career (.856), three-point field goals in a career (361), three-pointers in a season (124) and steals in a career (182). He tied the school career scoring mark of 2,393 points.
West led the American Southwest Conference in scoring and assists. He also led the YellowJackets in rebounding (7.9). He scored 47 points, 67 points and 51 points in three different games over his final three as a collegian. His 67 points were the most in Division III this season.
West was named a first-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and D3hoops.com. West was also named the NABC Division III Player of the Year, and the D3hoops.com Player of the Year.
The YellowJackets went 23-6 and qualified for the national tournament for the second time in school history. They won the ASC Championship Tournament for the first time in program history.
■ IVY TO HEAD UP TVCC: ATHENS — Precious Ivy has been named women’s basketball coach at Trinity Valley Community College.
Ivy, who served as interim head coach since early January upon the resignation of Gerald Ewing, becomes the 11th head coach in the 45-year history of the Lady Cards.
In her 17 games as interim head coach, Ivy led the Lady Cards to a 17-0 record and Region XIV Conference and Region XIV Tournament championships. Ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA poll the final weeks of the regular season, the Lady Cards were the No. 1 seed going into the national tournament, which was canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Ivy is in her first year at the college, having served previous stints as an assistant coach at Houston Baptist University and Tyler Junior College.
■ HARRIS PICKS UP HONOR: NACOGDOCHES: Kevon Harris has been named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team following a season in which he averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and was unanimously named the Southland Conference Player of the Year.
The accolade follows the announcement earlier this week that Harris was named to the NABC All-District 22 First Team.
The senior put together a campaign for the ages, as he moved into a tie for third all-time on the program’s career scoring list, ending with 1,833 points. Harris was the Southland Conference leader in three-point percentage in conference games (.451), and finished with double-digit scoring efforts in 17 of the team’s 20 league games. He also help orchestrate one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, leading trhe ‘Jacks past top-ranked Duke University in Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season.