■ ROLLER DERBY: Mayhem Roller Derby will feature a match between the Pandemonium Petticoats and the Contessas of Chaos at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Flores Center, 11237 State Park Hwy. 14 North in Tyler.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
General admission seating is available for $10 (pre-sale) or $12 at the door. Suicide Seats ((must be 18) are $15, and kids 10-under will be admitted free.
The teams will collect Easter baskets, Easter basket items, children’s clothing (socks are in high demand) and toiletries as part of an Easter Basket/Clothing Drive for the East Texas Community Outreach.
Tickets are available at TICKETSPICE.com.
For more information: www.texasmayhem.com on Twitter @MMRD.
■ HOOPS FOR AUTISM: The second annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Games are set for April 4 at Spring Hill High School’s Panther Gymnasium.
Games are set for 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys). Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the Autism Treatment Center in Dallas.
■ PITCH, HIT, RUN: Henderson Boys Baseball will again host MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Henderson Sports Complex baseball fields.
The competition is free and open to boys and girls, baseball or softball, ages 7-14.
The age classification is determined by the child’s age as of July 17,2020.
Winner will have a chance to compete at the team championship held at Globe Life Park, and ultimately could qualify to compete at the national competition held each year in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game.
As well as the Pitch, Hit and Run competition, HBBA will host a junior home run derby competition from 9-11 a.m. on March 21.
For information: bartbradley17@yahoo.com.
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
■ WASKOM GOLF: The Waskom golf teams competed in the ETCHS Golf Tournament at Alpine Country Club in Longview on Monday, with the Lady Wildcats finishing first and the Wildcats placing second.
The Ladycats, Ashley Myrick, Kara Moore, Emma Crisp and Olivia Cole, had a team total of 459. The Wildcats, Ridge Riley, Trent Higginbotham, Austin Cadenhead, Laynce Welch and Chandler Giddings had a 361 team total. Higginbotham finished third individually, and Crisp was seventh overall.