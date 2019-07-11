■ CORRESPONDENTS NEEDED: The Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger are looking for correspondents to cover high school football games in East Texas during the 2019 season.
For more information, contact Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard by email (jstallard@news-journal.com) or phone (903) 237-7760.
■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will make stops at Oak Grove in New Boston on July 15, Wood Hollow in Longview on July 22 (adult/youth) and Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on July 29 (Tournament of Champions).
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 15-16 boys and girls.
Membership fee is $35, and tournament entry fee is $30.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ BUCKNER CLAY SHOOT: The 20th annual Texas Bank and Trust Sporting Clays Challenge, benefitting Buckner, is set for today and Saturday at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
The event benefits Buckner, which provides services for Foster care and adoption, family pathways, Longview Family Hope Center and Longview Project HOPES.
Today is the Texas Rangers Foundation Twilight Event, with registration set for 3 p.m. and shooting set for 4 p.m.
Saturday is the Jasper Ventures Early Riser Event, with registration at 7 a.m. and shooting at 8 a.m.
A raffle drawing is set for Saturday with the chance to win a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
For registration or sponsorship information: (903) 757-9383, jcrowson@buckner.org or visit buckner.org/longviewclayshoot.
■ HAWKINS FUNDRAISER: A four-man scramble golf tournament to benefit Hawkins High School baseball is set for Friday, Aug. 2 at Pine Springs in Tyler.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. and a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Cost is $75 per individual or $300 per team, which includes lunch, green fee, cart, driving range and door prizes. There will also be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for long drive and closest to the pin.
Deadline to register is July 31.
For information: Derrick Conde (903) 374-5189 or derrick.conde@hawkinsisd.org.
■ USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center Aug. 2-4.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has Argentina vs. Bulgari at 3 p.m. and the U.S. vs. Kazakhstan at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2; The U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
■ BASEBALL TRYOUTS: Cisco College will hold a tryout on Tuesday, July 16.
Pitchers and catchers report at 10 a.m., and all other players report at 1 p.m..
Players must email coach Mark Jones if they plan to attend: baseball@cisco.edu.
Cost is $40.