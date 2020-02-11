■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Thursday through Saturday for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10. New this year is a discount ticket for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and kids under five years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. For more information, go to easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from the East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament go directly to expenses for the winning competitors to attend the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for nine holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center, 2695 Alpine Road.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12. 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1, 2020.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to Feb. 29 and March 1
Those interested in playing have three options. They may enter by phone with a credit card by calling (903) 753-1416. They may choose to stop by the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices at the tournament site to pay in person. Or they can go online https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/