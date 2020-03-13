■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May, 30 at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337
■ HOOPS FOR AUTISM: The second annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Games are set for April 4 at Spring Hill High School’s Panther Gymnasium.
Games are set for 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys). Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for the Autism Treatment Center in Dallas.
Rosters for the game will be released later.
■ PITCH, HIT, RUN: Henderson Boys Baseball will again host MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Henderson Sports Complex baseball fields.
The competition is free and open to boys and girls, baseball or softball, ages 7-14.
The age classification is determined by the child’s age as of July 17, 2020.
Winner will have a chance to compete at the team championship held at Globe Life Park, and ultimately could qualify to compete at the national competition held each year in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game.
As well as the Pitch, Hit and Run competition, HBBA will host a junior home run derby competition from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
For information: bartbradley17@yahoo.com.
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic” in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
from staff reports