■ VOLLEYBALL SCRIMMAGES: Pine Tree’s Volleyball Scrimmage Day is set to tip off at 8 a.m. today, with varsity, JV and 9th grade teams in action at The Pirate Center.
The schedule on Court 1 (varsity) has Pine Tree vs. Longview at 8 a.m., White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at 9 a.m., Pine Tree vs. White Oak at 10 a.m., Elysian Fields vs. Longview at 11 a.m., Longview vs. White Oak at noon and Pine Tree vs. Elysian Fields at 1 p.m.
Using the same time schedule on Court 2 (JV), it’s White Oak vs. Elysian Fields, Pine Tree vs. Longview, Elysian Fields vs. Longview, Pine Tree vs. White Oak, Pine Tree vs. Elysian Fields and Longview vs. White Oak.
At the same times on Court 3 (9th grade), it’s White Oak vs. Elysian Fields, Pine Tree vs. Longview, Elysian Fields vs. Longview, Pine Tree vs. White Oak, Pine Tree vs. Elysian Fields and Longview vs. White Oak.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ USA VOLLEYBALL: The United States Women’s National team’s path to the 2020 Olympic Games will go through Shreveport, Louisiana when Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament comes to CenturyLink Center today and Sunday.
The Americans, ranked third in the world, will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in round-robin play, with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The schedule has the U.S. vs. Bulgaria at 5 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina at 8 p.m. today and the U.S. vs. Argentina at 1 p.m. and Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/centurylink-center-tickets-bossier-city/venue/221945.
■ GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, 1-man, 1-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.
