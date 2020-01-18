■ LOBO BANQUET: Longview’s annual football banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Mobberly’s Elevation, located at 625 E. Loop 281.
Tickets ($15) are on sale at the LISD Athletic Office.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
It’s a once in a lifetime event and only one team can win in each age division.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA Professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for 9 holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center located at 2695 Alpine Road in Longview.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday, Feb. 15th at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12. 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1, 2020. Winners in will be announced following final round play Sunday Feb. 23rd.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
Participants may enter by calling (903) 753-1416 or in person at the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices at the tournament site. Or go online https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/
■ LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for Longview Boys Baseball Association is open through today.
Players may sign up through PayPal by visiting www.longviewboysbaseball.org, by downloading the form from the website and mailing it in with the fee or by visiting TA Sports at 2547 Judson Road (inside the Sandlot) Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting the Greggton Community Center (back entrance) at 3211 W. Marshall Avg. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 1.
All players must be 4 before May 1. Players new to the LBBA must furnish a copy of their birth certificate.
For information: (903) 759-9663.
■ PROSPECT CAMP: Howard Payne University baseball will host a Winter Prospect Camp today for all 2020-2023 high school graduates.
Players will go through a practice style workout including bullpens, catcher workout, on-field batting practice and fungo at your defensive position.
The HPU coaching staff will evaluate and instruct each player and provide a written evaluation following camp (if requested).
The camp is limited to the first 70 players to register.
Cost is $40. The camp runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with registration beginning at 10:15 a.m.
For information: slynn@hputx.edu or visit www.thecompleteshowcase.com.
■ FREE THROW CONTEST: The annual Longview Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s gymnasium in Longview.
The free competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1. Trophies will be awarded.
For information: John Ludwig (903) 353-8421.
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.