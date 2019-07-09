■ CORRESPONDENTS NEEDED: The Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger are looking for correspondents to cover high school football games in East Texas during the 2019 season.
For more information, contact Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard by email (jstallard@news-journal.com) or phone (903) 237-7760.
■ BUCKNER CLAY SHOOT: The 20th annual Texas Bank and Trust Sporting Clays Challenge, benefitting Buckner, is set for Friday and Saturday at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
The event benefits Buckner, which provides services for Foster care and adoption, family pathways, Longview Family Hope Center and Longview Project HOPES.
Friday is the Texas Rangers Foundation Twilight Event, with registration set for 3 p.m. and shooting set for 4 p.m.
Saturday is the Jasper Ventures Early Riser Event, with registration at 7 a.m. and shooting at 8 a.m.
A raffle drawing is set for Saturday, with the chance to win a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
For registration or sponsorship information: (903) 757-9383, jcrowson@buckner.org or visit buckner.org/longviewclayshoot.
■ HAWKINS FUNDRAISER: A four-man scramble golf tournament to benefit Hawkins High School baseball is set for Friday, Aug. 2 at Pine Springs in Tyler.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. and a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Cost is $75 per individual or $300 per team, which includes lunch, green fee, cart, driving range and door prizes. There will also be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for long drive and closest to the pin.
Deadline to register is July 31.
For information: Derrick Conde (903) 374-5189 or derrick.conde@hawkinsisd.org.