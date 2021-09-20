Brayleigh Mitchell had just once chance to impress this past week, and the Longview standout did just that in helping the Lady Lobos earn a key District 15-5A win.
Mitchell is this week's East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for a dominant performance at the net in Longview's 25-17, 16-25, 29-27, 24-26, 16-14 win on the road Saturday at Mount Pleasant.
She recorded 26 kills, eight digs and an ace for the Lady Lobos, who improved to 1-1 in district play and will play host to district leader Texas High on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Lobo Coliseum.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 13-18 (nominated by coaches):
Pine Tree's Carmen Chatman had four kills, 18 assists, one block, five aces and 21 digs in one match.
Carthage's Faith Kruebbe had 29 kills, two aces, two blocks, 19 digs and four assists in wins over Tyler and Whitehouse.
White Oak's Lexi Baker finished the week with 15 digs, 15 service points, 15 receptions and 30 kills in wins over New Diana and Hughes Springs.
Gilmer's Abbey Bradshaw recorded 16 kills, five digs and four blocks, and teammate Jaycee Harris had 42 assists, 14 digs, seven aces, 18 points and a kill.
Kilgore's Brooke Couch had seven kills and four aces against Bullard.
New Diana's Taylor Garrett recorded 17 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces.
West Rusk's Macie Blizzard had 18 kills and 15 digs in two matches. Raylee Moseley finished the week with 35 digs, and Stormie Lejeuen recorded 64 assists and 21 digs.
Big Sandy's Calle Minter finished the week with 35 assists, 18 digs, five kills, four aces and was 23-for-28 from the service stripe in two matches.
Atlanta's Destinee Wells had 17 points, three aces and two kills against Queen City. Against Liberty-Eylau, Kym Sheppard had 17 kills and four blocks and Rylie Pattillo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and an ace.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak remained in the top spot in Class 3A with the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings released on Monday.
Harmony is No. 3, West Rusk is No. 10, rains No. 16 and Mount Vernon No. 23 in Class 3A.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Beckville at No. 3 and Cayuga at No. 1 in 2A, Carthage at No. 6 and Paris at No. 23 in 4A and Lufkin at No. 13 in 5A.
Joining White Oak as top-ranked teams this week are Flower Mound in 6A, Highland Park in 5A, Farmersville in 4A and Crawford in 2A.