Scott Mitchell earned a spot in the Hallsville “H Association” Hall of Fame after earning more than 500 coaching wins, and – fittingly – he took one of the players partially responsible for more than 30 of those wins with him.
Mitchell and former Bobcat pitching standout Connor Reich were both inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame on Saturday at the high school cafeteria.
“I didn’t do what I did to be in any hall of fame. I did it because it’s who I am and it’s what I loved doing,” Mitchell said of a coaching career that began at his alma mater – Kilgore – and ended with him taking a Hallsville team to the state tournament.
“I’m a competitor, and I wanted to help kids get better.”
Mitchell graduated from Kilgore in 1985, and later spent two seasons there as head baseball coach. He moved to Marshall in 1990 to become a junior high football coach and varsity assistant baseball coach, making the move to Hallsville in 1995 and becoming the head coach for the Bobcats on the diamond in 1999.
Hallsville never had a losing season under Mitchell, who compiled a 512-197-1 record in 23 seasons. His Hallsville teams won 11 district championships, 17 bi-district titles, 11 area titles and had eight regional quarterfinalists, four regional semifinalists, two regional championships and made it to the UIL State Baseball Tournament twice (2014 and 2021).
Mitchell stepped down from coaching baseball after leading the Bobcats to the state title game in 2021. He is currently teaching and coaches the boys and girls golf teams at Hallsville.
He finished his baseball coaching career with a 529-227-1 record overall.
“I’m proud of what our kids were able to accomplish. I’m a benefactor of that,” Mitchell said. “I’m thankful I’ve been at Hallsville as long as I have. We’ve had so many great players, and I’ve heard from so many of them the last few weeks. That’s my reward. …the relationships I’ve had with the kids and coaches. Even the umpires.”
Reich was a four-time all-district player at Hallsville, earning league Most Valuable Player honors twice. He was an All-East Texas pick three times, including one MVP award, also earning All-State and All-American honors twice.
He finished his high school career with a 34-10 pitching record, a 1.93 earned run average and 464 strikdouts in 310.1 innings pitched while also hitting .363 for his career with seven home runs and 98 RBI.
“Connor was the ultimate competitor,” Mitchell said. “He hated to lose. He always had so much confidence. I remember when he was a freshman and I took him to a tournament and started him in a game against Tyler Lee. He beat them, and I knew right then he believed he could beat anyone.”
Reich originally signed with TCU out of high school, but redshirted there and then spent a year at Navarro College before moving on to Texas State.
He was 10-2 at Navarro, and had seasons of 6-3 and 8-2 at Texas State and being drafted in the 35th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago White Sox.