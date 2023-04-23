Field Level Media
ASTROS 5, BRAVES 2: The Houston Astros completed the three-game road series sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, thanks to their third straight comeback effort in a 5-2 decision.
After being held scoreless through seven innings, Houston broke through in the eighth when Yordan Alvarez continued his standout series with a two-run single that tied the game. Alvarez opened the series with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning on Friday, and hit a two-run blast that put Houston ahead to stay in Saturday’s win.
The hit scored Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon, who each singled to get aboard preceding Alvarez’s pivotal single. Meyers went 2-for-3 on the day.
For Dubon, the eighth-inning at-bat extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active run in the majors.
Houston then took the lead in the ninth inning when Corey Julks drove in Kyle Tucker on a two-out single to center off Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter (1-2), who took the loss with three earned runs in an inning.
Danny Young replaced Minter but after hitting Dubon with a pitch, he gave up a single to Alex Bregman that scored David Hensley and Julks, effectively blowing the game open.
Braves starter Max Fried went 6 2/3 scoreless innings with three hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
GUARDIANS 7, MARLINS 4: Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball in his major league debut as the Cleveland Guardians salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.
Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the third inning against Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (2-1). Ramirez finished with four RBIs and Amed Rosario tallied four hits, four runs and a stolen base.
Allen (1-0) allowed five hits with one walk while throwing 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Allen’s eight strikeouts are the most by a Guardians starting pitcher this season.
Miami trailed 6-1 with two outs in the eighth before Avisail Garcia delivered a three-run homer against James Karinchak. Emmanuel Clase retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his seventh save.
BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 1: Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven outstanding innings while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Gausman (2-2) bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs Monday in Houston and held the Yankees to three hits. He recorded his second double-digit strikeout game of the season and fanned every Yankee at least once except for DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Guerrero hit a two-run shot for his second homer of the series after reiterating before Friday’s series opener he would not sign with the Yankees when he becomes a free agent. It was his 15th career homer against the Yankees and 12th at Yankee Stadium.
Danny Jansen, who hit a tying homer in the ninth Saturday, added an RBI double in the seventh off Michael King. Jansen also accounted for the final Toronto run when the Yankees could not complete a double play on his grounder in the ninth.
Anthony Rizzo homered in the ninth as the Yankees avoided being blanked for the first time this season.
Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the sixth following an fielding error by New York rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Volpe was charged with his first career error when he moved slightly to his right at the edge of the infield dirt to field George Springer’s grounder. The ball hopped up off Volpe’s glove and he could not make the throw to first base.
After Bo Bichette grounded into a fielder’s choice, Guerrero lined an 0-1 pitch from Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt into the left-field seats.
Two pitches later, Varsho hit an 0-1 pitch into the second deck in right for his second homer as a Blue Jay.
Schmidt (0-2) allowed three unearned runs and three hits in a career-best 5 2/3 innings. He struck out a career-high eight, walked one and lowered his ERA from 8.79 to 6.30
PIRATES 2, REDS 0: Vince Velasquez pitched seven scoreless innings and Jack Suwinski hit an RBI double as the Pittsburgh Pirates downed the visiting Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep.
Velasquez (3-2) allowed two hits, struck out 10 and walked two as he reached 100 pitches.
“The slider was on point,” Velasquez told AT&T Sportsnet.
His quality start came after the Pirates’ string of 11 quality starts in a row got halted Saturday.
Velasquez combined with Colin Holderman, who pitched the eighth, and David Bednar, who pitched the ninth, on a four-hit shutout. Bednar picked up his eighth save, third of the series.
The Pirates have won seven straight overall. It was their second straight series sweep and third of the season.
The Reds have lost six straight and seven of eight. They were outscored 12-6 in the series.
Cincinnati is 5-14 since taking two of three from Pittsburgh in a season-opening series at home. The Reds have been swept twice this year.
Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene (0-1) took a hard-luck loss. He gave up one run and four hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.
RAYS 4, WHITE SOX 1: Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez each connected on home runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Rays completed the three-game sweep in a brisk 2 hours, 2 minutes, and they remained perfect at home at 13-0.
Backed by the two homers from Raley and Ramirez, the Rays provided enough run support for Zach Eflin (3-0) to enjoy a successful return to the rotation.
Eflin was reinstated from the injured list where he had been out with low back tightness, and he made his first start since April 7.
In five innings, Eflin gave up one run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Of his 67 pitches, 45 were strikes.
Yonny Chirinos tossed three scoreless, hitless innings of relief for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks polished off the ninth for his third save.
The Rays limited the White Sox to three hits.
Lucas Giolito (1-2) worked seven innings for the White Sox, giving up four runs and five hits. He had five strikeouts and walked two.
The Rays extended their MLB-record home run streak to open a season to 22 games on Raley’s two-run blast in the second inning.
PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 3: Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh each homered and drove in two runs and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 batters to fuel the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Trea Turner and Kody Clemens each belted a solo shot and Alec Bohm added a double and two RBIs for the Phillies, who won their third in a row.
Wheeler (2-1) gave up three runs and three hits in six innings. He departed after a season-high 111 pitches.
It was the 17th career game with double-digit strikeouts for Wheeler, who made his 200th career start.
Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and an RBI and Charlie Blackmon added two hits for the Rockies, who have dropped three straight games.
Colorado starter Jose Urena (0-4) took the loss after yielding four runs on three hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.
TWINS 3, NATIONALS 1: Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the host Minnesota Twins avoided being swept by the Washington Nationals with a 3-1 win on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Jose Miranda went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk, and right-hander Bailey Ober (1-0) allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 5 2/3 innings for Minnesota.
Michael A. Taylor added a solo homer for the Twins, who ended a three-game losing streak by winning for just the second time in their past eight games.
Keibert Ruiz went 1-for-4 with an RBI double for the Nationals, who were held to just three hits after winning the first two contests of the three-game set by a combined score of 13-6.
Trailing 1-0, the Twins hit two homers in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1: The Baltimore Orioles scored the game-winning run on a 10th-inning wild pitch after going nearly seven innings without a baserunner, defeating the visiting Detroit Tigers 2-1 in the finale of a three-game series Sunday afternoon.
Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez took a perfect game into the seventh inning but didn’t end up with a decision. Instead, the Orioles extended their winning streak to six games.
Ryan Mountcastle broke up the bid for a perfect game with a single with two outs in the seventh. Then Rodriguez got Ramon Urias to fly out to end the inning. The Detroit ace struck out six without a walk.
In the 10th, the Orioles used a sacrifice bunt to move pinch runner Adam Frazier, who started on second base in Urias’ place, to third before the wild pitch by Mason Englert (0-1).
Overshadowed was Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez, a highly touted rookie who was seeking his first big-league victory. He worked five shutout innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out six.
DODGERS 7, CUBS 3: Mookie Betts had a two-run homer and two-run double, and Max Muncy also went deep with a man on, for the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who took three of four from the Chicago Cubs with Sunday’s 7-3 victory.
Los Angeles trailed 3-2 with a man on in the sixth against Chicago ace Marcus Stroman (2-2) when Muncy clubbed his 11th homer and fourth in the series. J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot that chased Stroman, who recorded his 1,000th career strikeout, but allowed season highs of five runs and six hits.
Meanwhile, Clayton Kerhsaw (4-1) followed up earning his 200th career victory by giving up three runs in six innings, but the only one earned came on Yan Gomes’ solo homer in the fifth. The 35-year-old left-hander also yielded three hits, a walk and struck out six for the Dodgers, who won back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game winning streak from April 3-6.
Cody Bellinger had two hits with an RBI, while Seiya Suzuki also added a run-scoring hit for the Cubs, who dropped a series for the first time since losing two of three versus Milwaukee to open the season. Chicago, which took two of three at Dodger Stadium last weekend, won four straight and 10 of 13 entering this set, but has lost in a row for the first time since dropping the first three games of April.
RED SOX 12, BREWERS 5: Masataka Yoshida had a grand slam and a solo homer in a nine-run eighth inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox rallied for a 12-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Milwaukee went in front 4-3 with a run in the seventh and Matt Bush (0-1) relieved to open the eighth. Justin Turner led off with his second homer, lining an 0-1 pitch to left-center. Yoshida followed with his second homer of the season to put Boston up 5-4, the first time this year the Red Sox went back-to-back.
Connor Wong delivered a two-run single to make it 7-4. Yu Chang singled and Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with two outs to load the bases. Turner walked to force in a run.
Yoshida then sent an 0-2 pitch 407 feet to right for his first career grand slam. Yoshida also had a first-inning sacrifice fly for six RBIs.
Brian Anderson had solo homers in the fourth and eighth for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, which trailed 3-0 after two innings, scored the go-ahead run off Kaleb Ort (1-0) in the seventh without a hit. Joey Wiemer walked to open, stole second, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on wild pitch.
Milwaukee erased a 3-0 deficit with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.