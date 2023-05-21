RANGERS 13, ROCKIES 3: Corey Seager and Josh Jung both went deep in a five-run second inning, Andrew Heaney threw six innings of one-run ball and the Texas Rangers routed the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep in Arlington, Texas.
The Rangers outscored the Rockies 31-10 over the series. Texas has won 11 of its last 15 games and is 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.
For the Rockies, their road woes continued as they dropped to 9-16 away from home.
It didn’t take long for Texas’ offense to break loose against Colorado right-hander Connor Seabold (1-1) on Sunday.
Jung opened the second inning with a solo home run, sending a 3-2 fastball over the left-center field fence. It was Jung’s first homer since May 3.
Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run double later in the inning followed by a two-run shot to right by Seager. Seager worked his way back from an 0-2 count, turning on a 3-2 slider.
The Rangers pulled away with a six-run fifth inning against Rockies reliever Matt Carasiti, and then added two more in the eighth. The highlights of the fifth inning were a three-run double by Leody Taveras and an RBI double by Seager, while Josh H. Smith went deep in the eighth.
Since being activated off the injured list on Wednesday, Seager has seven hits in 16 at-bats, including three doubles and two home runs.
The Rockies scored an unearned run on a fielder’s choice groundout by Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning. They added two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Brenton Doyle and a wild pitch by Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc.
Heaney (3-3) allowed one unearned run, scattering six hits with two walks and five strikeouts over six innings. Heaney has now thrown five quality starts in his last six outings.
Seabold went 3 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the season, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Carasiti, who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, gave up six runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts over his lone inning of relief.
BRAVES 3, MARINERS 2: Rookie Jared Shuster, ranked as Atlanta’s No. 1 pitching prospect, earned his first major league victory on Sunday as the Braves beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 3-2 in the rubber game of their three-game series.
Shuster (1-2), hastily moved into the rotation when the Braves lost top-line starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright to prolonged injuries, produced the best start of his young career. In his fourth appearance, the left-hander went six innings and allowed one run on one hit, one walk and a career-high seven strikeouts.
The Atlanta bullpen finished off the win. Collin McHugh pitched a scoreless seventh inning, Nick Anderson allowed a run in the eighth and Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth, striking out two, to earn his third save.
PHILLIES 2, CUBS 1: Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with his pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies got a solid outing from starter Taijuan Walker on short rest, to win 2-1 over the visiting Chicago Cubs in Sunday’s decisive three-game series finale.
Philadelphia managed just four hits through six innings against Chicago starter Justin Steele but broke through with the left-hander out of the game.
With one out in the seventh, Edmundo Sosa doubled off the Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay (1-3), then Stott, batting for Josh Harrison, barely cleared the high scoreboard wall in right field for the game’s first runs. The 2-0 cushion proved enough to send the Phillies to a second straight victory after losing five straight.
Walker, meanwhile, delivered an impressive bounce-back effort after giving up four runs in two-thirds of an inning at San Francisco on Wednesday. The right-hander lasted 5 1/3 innings, yielding singles to Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki for two of Chicago’s three hits, plus three walks, while striking out three.
YANKEES 4, REDS 1: Harrison Bader belted a two-run homer and Luis Severino pitched effectively into the fifth inning in his season debut Sunday, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-1 win over the host Cincinnati Reds.
The Yankees won for the 14th time in 19 games since falling to 15-15 on May 1. They completed a 6-1 road trip while getting their second series sweep this season.
Gleyber Torres added a solo shot off Hunter Greene (0-4) for the Yankees, who rested Aaron Judge ahead of Monday’s off-day leading into a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rookie Anthony Volpe added a late RBI double after Greg Allen stole second as a pinch runner and advanced on a wild pitch.
Severino returned after missing over two months with a strained right lat, the same injury he sustained July 13 at home against Cincinnati that cost him two months.
Severino allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one in a 75-pitch showing while averaging 96.7 mph on his 44 four-seam fastballs.
METS 5, GUARDIANS 4: The New York Mets mounted another late-inning comeback Sunday afternoon as Starling Marte hit a two-run eighth-inning homer to lift the hosts to a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
The Mets, who squandered a 3-0 lead in the top of the eighth, have won four straight, including three in their last at-bat. New York won 10-inning affairs on walk-off hits by Pete Alonso on Wednesday and Francisco Lindor on Friday.
The Guardians have lost four of five.
The Mets took their lead on a fourth-inning RBI single by Eduardo Escobar, a sixth-inning sacrifice fly by Gary Sanchez and a seventh-inning homer by Brandon Nimmo. The Guardians stormed back in the top of the eighth, when Myles Straw (groundout) and Amed Rosario (single) had RBIs before Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer.
But Brett Baty drew a leadoff walk against Trevor Stephan (2-2) before Marte homered to right for his first round-tripper since April 7.
David Robertson (2-0) gave up Ramirez’s homer but threw the last 1 1/3 innings to get the win.
CARDINAL 10, DODGERS 5: Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday.
Mercado, batting ninth in the order, went 3-for-5 and tied his single-game career high with five RBIs. DeJong hit an RBI single and a three-run homer.
The Cardinals won their fourth straight series. After starting the season 10-24, they have gone 11-3.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Drew VerHagen (3-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings to earn the victory.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (6-4) struggled through his shortest outing of his season. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Los Angeles third baseman Max Muncy was ejected by third-base umpire Paul Emmel in the fourth inning for protesting a called third strike.
ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Cedric Mullins capped his five-hit performance with a two-run double in a five-run 11th inning, lifting the visiting Baltimore Orioles to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Mullins’ third career five-hit performance fueled the Orioles to a sweep of the three-game series.
Each team scored once in the 10th inning before Baltimore erupted in the 11th.
Muilins singled home automatic runner Jorge Mateo in the 10th against Nate Pearson. Mullins, however, was caught stealing on a strikeout to complete a double play.
Whit Merrifield’s one-out single against Austin Voth scored automatic runner Daulton Varsho in the bottom of the 10th. Mike Baumann (3-0) replaced Voth and picked off Merrifield at first base.
In the 11th, Yimi Garcia (1-2) allowed Adam Frazier’s one-out single that moved automatic runner Ryan McKenna to third before Austin Hays hit an RBI single. Gunnar Henderson singled to load the bases and pinch hitter Terrin Vavra hit a two-run single before Mullins added a two-run double.
Baumann pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th to seal the win.
Matt Chapman hit a solo home run for Toronto.
ASTROS 2, ATHLETICS 0: Framber Valdez rebounded from his worst start of the season in stellar fashion as the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.
Valdez (4-4) allowed four hits and did not issue a walk while twirling his fifth career complete game and second shutout. He struck out seven on the heels of allowing four runs over four innings against the Chicago Cubs last week, his shortest outing and one that snapped his string of seven consecutive quality starts.
Valdez retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced with Jesus Aguilar reaching on a leadoff infield single in the second when Valdez was slow to cover first base on a grounder to the right side. Aledmys Diaz singled leading off the fifth, but Valdez coaxed an inning-ending double play from Shea Langeliers to face the minimum in that frame.
Esteury Ruiz smacked a two-out double to left in the sixth, with Ruiz initially ruled out before the call was reversed following a challenge. Valdez struck out Brent Rooker to strand Ruiz, retired the Athletics in order in the seventh and eighth, and fanned Ramon Laureano to end the ninth with Nick Allen at third. The Astros needed Valdez to be sharp for they scuffled offensively.
Houston finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Athletics right-hander James Kaprielian, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, pitched effectively during his five-inning stint. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts.
Kaprielian (0-4) retired the Astros in order only once.
PIRATES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Corbin Carroll homered and Christian Walker drove in three runs Sunday to help the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks down the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 to take two of three in their weekend series.
Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte each added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who have won seven of nine.
Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (5-3) allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Tucupita Marcano hit a two-run double for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras gave up three runs and three hits in five innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Dauri Moreta (1-1) gave up a run in one-third of an inning and took the loss.
With two outs in the first, Carroll homered to right for a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead. It was his seventh home run on the season.
BREWERS 6, RAYS 4: The Milwaukee Brewers relied on the long ball to get back on the winning track. Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras each belted home runs on Sunday to power the Brewers to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Contreras’ two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning put the Brewers on top to stay.
Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave the Brewers six quality innings, allowing a three-run homer to Josh Lowe among five hits and walking three with four strikeouts. Devin Williams collected his seventh save, working 1 1/3 innings.
The Brewers salvaged the series finale after dropping the first two games in the series. Milwaukee now returns home on Monday to face the Houston Astros after a 2-4 road trip.
Lowe, who had three hits, drove in all four Tampa Bay runs.
The Rays suffered a rare home loss (21-4), but still took two-of-three in the series.
NATIONALS 6, TIGERS 4: Riley Adams belted a solo homer to highlight his four-hit performance on Sunday, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers.
Adams also had two doubles and a single for the Nationals, who took two of three from the Tigers.
Ildemaro Vargas also homered and Jeimer Candelario had four singles for Washington.
Starter Josiah Gray (4-5) navigated through five innings, allowing one run on three hits and overcoming six walks to pick up the win. Hunter Harvey struck out two batters in the ninth to secure his second save of the season.
Nick Maton had a homer and a single and Matt Vierling also had two hits for the Tigers.
Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-4) faced 16 batters before being pulled in the third inning after allowing six runs on 10 hits in two-plus frames.
Lane Thomas, Candelario, Joey Meneses (RBI) and Stone Garrett (RBI) opened the first inning with four straight singles to give Washington a 2-0 lead. A third run scored when Dominic’s Smith grounder up the middle turned into a force at second, thanks to a diving stop by Javier Baez.
Consecutive walks put Tigers on first and second with one out in the second, but Gray retired the next two batters on an infield pop and a strikeout.
GIANTS 7, MARLINS 5: Patrick Bailey belted his first big-league home run, J.D. Davis added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants finished off a series win over the visiting Miami Marlins with a 7-5 triumph Sunday afternoon.
Casey Schmitt capped a remarkable first full homestand with two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who went 5-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and Marlins, taking two of three from Miami.
Jorge Soler went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Marlins. His third hit was a single scoring Xavier Edwards to draw Miami even at 4-4 in the fifth.
The Giants then took the lead for good in a two-run sixth, triggered by Davis’ leadoff double. Mitch Haniger made it 5-4 with an RBI single, and Bailey gave the hosts a two-run lead with a successful squeeze bunt.
Schmitt, who was promoted from the minors for the first time on May 9, gave the San Francisco bullpen additional cushion with a run-scoring single in the eighth. The 24-year-old had hits in five of the six games of the homestand, going 7-for-23 with four RBIs. He has hit safely in 10 of his 12 big-league games thus far, with six multiple-hit performances.
Fellow rookie Bailey, who made his big-league debut Friday and got his first major-league hit Saturday, opened the Giants’ scoring with a solo home run in the second.
Davis’ two-run blast, his eighth of the season, came in the third after a Thairo Estrada RBI double, giving the hosts a 4-2 lead.
The homer came off Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-3), who was charged with six runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out eight.
San Francisco’s bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run, after starter Alex Wood allowed Miami’s first four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Wood struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Another Giants rookie, Ryan Walker (1-0), threw a scoreless inning-plus and was rewarded with the win in his first big-league game. Camilo Doval, who allowed a ninth-inning run on catcher Bailey’s throwing error, notched his 12th save.
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2: Romy Gonzalez hit a two-run triple among his three hits and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago secured its first series sweep of the season to close a nine-game homestand with a 6-3 record.
Michael Massey reached Lynn for a two-run home run in the second inning, but the Royals couldn’t score after that en route to their seventh loss in nine games.
Kansas City employed the “opener” approach, and the strategy paid off early. Carlos Hernandez retired the first six White Sox batters in order, including three via strikeout.
Expected to pitch the majority of the game on Sunday, Max Castillo recorded outs against four of the first five hitters he faced before Chicago found its offense.
Luis Robert smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning for the White Sox.
One inning later, two singles and a Hanser Alberto sacrifice bunt set up a big rally. Gonzalez drove a two-run triple to right field to score Clint Frazier and Gavin Sheets, then crossed the plate one batter later on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Lynn (3-5) and three relievers limited Kansas City after that.
Lynn scattered two runs and four hits in six innings with two walks and six strikeouts for his third win in four May starts. Joe Kelly pitched a perfect ninth to notch the save, extending Chicago’s streak to 19 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings of relief.
ANGELS 4, TWINS 2: Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Sunday.
Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts.
He leads the majors with a .142 opponent batting average and is third in strikeouts with 80.
Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double in the seventh to give the Halos a 3-1 advantage.
PADRES 7, RED SOX 0: Rougned Odor hit a desperately needed bases-clearing double off struggling Corey Kluber in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 7-0 Sunday for just their third win in 14 games.
Odor finished with two doubles and four RBI and Michael Wacha (5-1), who pitched for Boston last year, threw six strong innings. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak and gave their fans something to cheer about after being booed several times during the last three games.
Carpenter drew a bases-loaded walk two batters ahead of Odor’s three-run double and then greeted reliever Richard Bleier with a two-run homer to right with one out in the third. Odor added an RBI double in the sixth. The seven runs were the most since a 7-1 win against Cincinnati on May 3.