After witnessing six lead changes in the fourth quarter of his team’s District 8-5A Division II skirmish against Harrison County rival Marshall, Hallsville defensive lineman Dillon Moralez made sure there would be no seventh change.
Moralez, who made the key defensive play of the game in Hallsville’s 41-37 win over Marshall, is the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Player of the Week for Week six of the high school football season.
Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson is the Offensive Player of the Week after leading his team to a 56-6 win over Hughes Springs in the District 11-3A Division II opener.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Moralez finished with seven tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss against Marshall, but his final tackle of the game – a sack – put an end to a wild contest.
Hallsville scored with 29 seconds left to take the lead, but Marshall drove to the Bobcat 35-yard line before Moralez sacked Marshall quarterback Slone Collier on the game’s final play to put one in the win column for Hallsville.
Moralez leads the team with 52 tackles and 10 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead in sacks with three heading into Friday’s game at Nacogdoches. The Bobcats are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Johnson, a sophomore who passed for 652 yards and five touchdowns in spot duty as a freshman in 2021, completed 18 of 23 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards in Daingerfield’s win over Hughes Springs.
After a scoreless first quarter, Johnson tossed touchdown passes of 15 yards to C.J. Gilbert and 42 and 29 yards to Aeryn Hampton. In the third, he hit both receivers with scoring strikes – 10 yards to Hampton and 14 to Gilbert – and he later connected with Gilbert on an 11-yard TD pass in the fourth period.
Johnson also ran in a pair of 2-point conversions and threw one two-pointer conversion pass.
For the season, the Tiger QB has completed 75 of 124 passes for 1,449 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions and he’s carried 42 times for 290 yards and a TD.
The Tigers (3-4, 1-0) will visit New Diana on Friday.