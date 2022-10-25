Hallsville’s Jace Moseley and Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell earned top honors on the field for their performances in Week 9 high school football action.
Moseley, who helped lead Hallsville to a 45-44 overtime victory against rival Pine Tree, is the Longview News-Journal’s Offensive Player of the Week. Bell, who made plays all over the field in helping keep a potent Center offense in check, is the Defensive Player of the Week.
Moseley is the top offensive player for the second time this season after having a hand in six touchdowns – four rushing and two passing – in the Bobcats’ win over Pine Tree.
The senior standout completed 22 of 36 passes for 266 yards and two scores and carried 26 times for 154 yards and four more touchdowns.
His 7-yard run in the first quarter put Hallsville on top 6-0. In the second, he scored on runs of 15 and six yards. Moseley tossed a 12-yard TD pass in the third, and had a 20-yard scoring strike in the fourth to tie things at 38-38.
His 3-yard TD run in overtime lifted the Bobcats to the 45-44 win.
On the year, Moseley has completed 130 of 212 passes for 2,011 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions while carrying 142 times for 1,332 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Hallsville is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in District 8-5A Division II action. The Bobcats are idle on Friday and will close out the regular season by hosting Mount Pleasant on Nov. 4.
Bell recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB pressures, a fumble recovery, a sack and two QB hits in Carthage’s 64-28 win over Center.
For the season, Bell has recorded 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight QB pressures, two fumble recoveries, three sacks and four hits on the quarterback for a Bulldog defense that has worked four shutouts and is holding opponents to 8.8 points per game.
Carthage is 9-0 overall and 5-0 in District 8-4A Division II and will close out the regular season at Van on Friday.