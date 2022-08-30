Jace Moseley and Rohan Fluellen picked up right where they left off from a year ago, and for their efforts they earned Player of the Week honors for week one of the high school football season.
Moseley is the Longview News-Journal Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Terrell in a 44-41 win, and Fluellen earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Buckeyes to a win over Chapel Hill.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Moseley, who passed for 2,089 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 575 yards and seven scores in 2021, did damage with his arm and legs this past Friday against Terrell.
The Bobcat QB completed 13 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 166 yards and 1 score as Hallsville held on for the three-point win.
Moseley’s TD passes covered 90 and 16 yards to Ethan Miller in the first quarter and 23 yards to Ashton Garza in the second stanza, and his TD run was a 16-yarder that helped the Bobcats build a 30-14 halftime lead.
Fluellen, meanwhile, made life miserable for Chapel Hill from his spot on defense, finishing with 12 tackles and a couple of interceptions.
The Buckeye senior had seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2020 and eight more picks as a junior in 2021.
Gilmer will host Kilgore on Friday while Hallsville also makes its home debut when Henderson visits Bobcat Stadium.