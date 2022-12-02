Chapel Hill is headed back to the state semifinals for the second straight year after a 24-21 win over Kilgore in the Class 4A Division I Region III final on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
And for the second straight year, Chapel Hill has eliminated Kilgore from the postseason in Tyler. It’s also the second win for Chapel Hill over Kilgore this season, winning 32-20 at Kilgore in the regular season finale.
“It’s the fourth round, all of these teams are good,” {span}said Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan, who picked up career win No. 100.{/span} “You don’t get to the fourth round and be terrible. Kilgore is a great football team. They’re coached up well, and they play hard. It was two evenly matched teams. We just got the breaks when we needed them and made the plays when we needed them. Hats off to Kilgore, Coach Clint Fuller and those kids. It’s hard to beat somebody twice. It was definitely a dog fight. Our kids found a way to win.”
The score was tied at 7-7 at halftime and 14-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Aiden Campos’ 28-yard field goal with 9:30 left put Chapel Hill up 17-14, and Demetrius Brisbon’s second touchdown run — a 1-yarder — pushed the lead to 24-14 with 3:14 to play.
“I think we just wanted it more than them,” Brisbon said. “That moment was a big-time moment. I really wanted it, and I did whatever I could to get in.”
Kilgore added a 25-yard touchdown pass from Da’Marion VanZandt to Derrick Williams with 1:56 left, but after Chapel Hill recovered the onside kick, it was able to pick up a first down and run out the clock.
Brisbon finished with 206 yards on 18 carries with two scores. He was also 6 of 9 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“He’s superman,” Riordan said. “That’s what we call him. Just go make plays, and he does it.”
Chapel Hill got the ball first and moved down the field and Brisbon was running toward the end zone before the ball popped loose, and Dadrian Franklin recovered it at the 1-yard line for Kilgore.
Kilgore went 99 yards on 13 plays, capping it with a 29-yard run by VanZandt to take a 7-0 lead.
After a Chapel Hill punt, Kilgore attempted a 30-yard field goal for Leo Yzaguirre, but it was wide left.
A 50-yard completion from Brisbon to Deuce McGregor put Chapel Hill into Kilgore territory, but Zaylon Stoker picked off a pass in the end zone for his ninth interception of the season.
Kilgore got another field goal attempt — a 25-yarder — and this one was blocked by Drew Harmon all the way to the Kilgore 46-yard line.
“That blocked field goal did a lot,” Campos said. “Without that blocked field goal, we probably would be in overtime right now.”
“That was the difference in the game,” Riordan said. “The blocked field goal and the field goal we made after the false start. We are just happy to still be playing and getting to practice. It’s awesome for our community, and they showed up and showed out tonight. We had people sitting on the trees over there. It was awesome.”
Chapel Hill capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brisbon to Cameron Kelley with 30 seconds on the clock to tie the score at 7-7 at halftime. The first penalty on either team was called in the final 35 seconds of the half as Chapel Hill received two consecutive false start penalties. There were only siehgt penalties in the game — five in the fourth quarter.
Chapel Hill added to its lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter when Brisbon broke free for a 62-yard run to make the score 14-7. After a failed Chapel Hill fake punt deep in its own territory, Kilgore responded with an 8-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Ross to tie the score at 14.
Ross had 190 yards on 26 carries.
Chapel Hill got down to the 6-yard line before a false start pushed it back five yards to set up the 28-yard field goal by Campos to give Chapel Hill the 17-14 lead with 9:30 to play.
“It’s my first year playing and my first year kicking,” Campos said. “It feels great. I love these boys. This team is like brothers now. I’m glad I could show my talent on this game. Today, I’m glad I could get those three points to win this game. It’s history now. Now, we’ve got to go win that ring.”
Kilgore’s Ross then fumbled, and it was recovered by Trevor Brooks.
Brisbon used a 65-yard run to set up his 1-yard touchdown run to put the score at 24-14.
Rickey Stewart had 20 carries for 72 yards for Chapel Hill. McGregor had four catches for 87 yards.
“It was just a big time for me to step up,” Brisbon said. “Obviously, they weren’t worried about me. They were worried about Rickey, so I had to take my spot and step up.”
VanZandt had 63 yards passing and 53 yards rushing for Kilgore (10-4).
Chapel Hill (12-2) is set to face Boerne at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.