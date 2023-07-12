One year away from the game was enough for Carolee Musick.
Musick, who retired in April of 2021 with more than 800 career volleyball wins and a state championship, is returning to the sidelines for the 2023 season as head coach at Union Grove High School.
The hiring was confirmed on Wednesday by Union Grove athletic director Bobby Chadwick.
"We are very excited to have coach Musick as our volleyball coach this year," Chadwick said. "She brings a wealth of experience and a true love for the game to the table. We, at Union Grove, are very blessed to have coach Musick take over the program for us."
Musick led six teams to the state tournament and captured a state championship at White Oak.
She spent 30 years on the sidelines, mostly at White Oak where she compiled a 648-146 record. She will head into the 2023 season with a career record of 822-251.
"This was just a great opportunity that came up," Musick said of her return to the sidelines. "I heard a coach they hired had gone to another school, and they needed someone. It's just going to be part-time for me. I'll just be doing volleyball, but it's a great opportunity for me to help out an area program."
Musick took over the White Oak program in 1994, and that was her only losing season at the school. That team finished 8-13, but followed with records of 14-12 and 18-7 and the Ladynecks never won fewer than 18 matches from 1996 until she left prior to the 2013 season to coach at Pine Tree.
The Ladynecks finished with at least 25 wins 14 times, at least 30 wins nine times and won at least 40 matches in the six seasons prior to her leaving to take over the program at Pine Tree.
She won 131 matches at Pine Tree, and returned to White Oak in 2019.
White Oak went 84-27 in her three seasons back on the bench, going 25-19 in 2019, 21-5 in 2020 and 38-3 in 2021.
Her final White Oak team in 2021 captured the District 15-3A championship and then defeated West Rusk (3-1), Quitman (3-0) and Tatum (3-0) to reach the regional tournament before falling in three sets to eventual state finalist Gunter.
Musick picked up her 800th win during the 2021 season. The milestone victory came during White Oak’s annual Shirley Atkins Tournament with a sweep of Chapel Hill on the opening day of the event.
The Ladynecks advanced to the UIL State Tournament six times under Musick — reaching the Final four in 1999, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. The 2010 team finished with a 46-1 record, defeating Poth for the Class 2A state championship.
"I'm looking forward to it," Musick said, noting she will be coaching a couple of Union Grove players who are the daughters of players she coached at White Oak. "It's really a full-circle thing getting to coach kids of kids I coached before. I'm excited about the chance."
Union Grove finished 8-24 overall and 1-10 in district play in 2022, but the Lady Lions were 5-6, 8-4, 5-6 and 8-4 in district play the previous four campaigns.